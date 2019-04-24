Coastal Carolina athletics

NCAA curiously denies Brock Hoffman’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Virginia Tech

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The NCAA, that bastion of amateurism whose member institutions make billions annually off the backs of underpaid student-athletes, just simply can’t ever get out of its own way.

In February of this year, Brock Hoffman announced that he would be transferring from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech. An undergraduate, Hoffman would normally have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although he filed an appeal for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility at Tech.

While it was reported initially that the appeal was based on the coaching change at his previous school, the appeal instead centered around the health of Hoffman’s mother. Per 247Sports.com, “Hoffman’s mother has an acoustic neuroma, a brain tumor, that was removed” in June of 2017. The move to Blacksburg would cut the trip home to Statesville, NC, in half from more than four hours to around two, allowing Hoffman to visit home more often and making it easier for his ailing mother to make the trip north to see her son play.

Despite it appearing to be a slam-dunk, no-brainer decision — and the fact that The Association has been handing out such waivers like candy at Halloween — Hoffman was informed this week that the NCAA denied his appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility. The reasons for the denial were twofold, with one being slightly more asinine than the other: one, his mother’s condition has improved, and, two, and this is according to Hoffman, Virginia Tech “is 5 miles outside of the [100-mile] radius from my house.”

In November of 2012, the NCAA added a 100-mile radius guideline as part of its modifications of guidelines for transfer waivers.

Tuesday evening, Hoffman took to Twitter to state, among other things, that he will be appealing the NCAA’s nonsensical decision.

This time around, Hoffman and his family will be retaining the services of an attorney to help guide them through what will be his final appeal of the ruling.

Rather bizarrely, if Hoffman would’ve cited the coaching change at Coastal Carolina in his initial appeal, the waiver likely would’ve been granted.  Using the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April of last year — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — a pair of high-profile transfers, Justin Fields from Georgia to Ohio State and Tate Martell from Ohio State to Miami, were among myriad players who have been granted immediate eligibility at their new schools this offseason.

UConn sees offensive lineman James Tunstall leave via transfer

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
In the midst of spring, UConn has seen its depth along the offensive line depleted.

James Tunstall took to Twitter this week to announce that he has decided to transfer from the Huskies to an unspecified elsewhere. “I want to start off by thanking the University Of Connecticut for giving me an opportunity,” the lineman wrote in the tweet. “I will never forget the accomplishments and relationships I have developed here over the last [two] years.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Tunstall played in five games this past season.

The 6-5, 305-pound lineman will have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

Northern Illinois RB Erick Doke announces transfer

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Did you really think we’d make it through a day without the words “portal” or “database” or “transfer” not being utilized?

This week, Erick Doke announced on his personal Twitter account that he has “decided that it is in my best interest to transfer from” Northern Illinois. “My recruitment is now open,” the running back added.

The social media post also shows that Doke is officially in the NCAA transfer database.

Doke was a two-star member of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class who didn’t record a stat his true freshman season.  If the back ultimately ends up at another FBS program, he would, more than likely, be forced to sit out the 2019 season.  He would then have two seasons of eligibility he could use beginning in 2020.

One Georgia football recruiting staffer reportedly fired, another suspended without pay for 30 days

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
It’s been a rough week off the field for a pair of SEC East football staffs.

Tuesday, it was reported that Florida’s assistant director of player personnel, Otis Yelverton, was arrested on a felony charge of cyberstalking and placed on administrative leave.  Later that same day, Chip Towers of DawgNation.com reported that a pair of Georgia football staffers working in the program’s recruiting office are in hot water with their university as well.

According to Towers, Dacia King has been fired from her job as UGA’s recruiting program coordinator. Additionally, director of on-campus recruiting Lukman Abdulai has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

No specific reason or reasons for the punitive measures have been detailed.

King has held her position since May of last year, while Abdulai has been in his current job since January of 2016 and with the football program in one capacity or another since 2013.

“I’m not talking about any personnel stuff,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said according to the website. “Regardless of what the position is, I just don’t comment on personnel decisions or matters. Sorry.”

The Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class was ranked second nationally in the country, behind No. 1 Alabama, on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Currently, their 2020 class is 10th according to the same metric.

UTSA promotes Rishaw Johnson to RBs coach

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
The lone hole on Frank Wilson‘s UT-San Antonio’s coaching staff has been filled, and filled from within as it turns out.

In a press release, UTSA announced that Rishaw Johnson has been hired as one of Wilson’s 10 on-field assistants.  Specifically, Johnson has been promoted to the role of Roadrunners’ running backs coach.

Johnson has been a part of the UTSA program for three years, the first two as an offensive graduate assistant and the last as an offensive quality control coach.

“We are thrilled to announce Rishaw Johnson as our new running backs coach,” Wilson said in a statement. “He has been a hard-working and loyal member of our staff for the past three seasons, first as a GA and then as quality control. This spring, he assisted with the running backs position group and he thrived. He has learned so much about the profession during his time at UTSA and he earned his way into a full-time assistant coach role the right way. With the knowledge he already has of our program and players, we won’t skip a beat in moving him into this well-deserved position.”

Johnson, who played his first three seasons of college football at Ole Miss from 2008-2010 before transferring out for his final year, will be serving in an on-field role for the first time at any level of football.