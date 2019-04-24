One Georgia football recruiting staffer reportedly fired, another suspended without pay for 30 days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a rough week off the field for a pair of SEC East football staffs.

Tuesday, it was reported that Florida’s assistant director of player personnel, Otis Yelverton, was arrested on a felony charge of cyberstalking and placed on administrative leave. Later that same day, Chip Towers of DawgNation.com reported that a pair of Georgia football staffers working in the program’s recruiting office are in hot water with their university as well.

According to Towers, Dacia King has been fired from her job as UGA’s recruiting program coordinator. Additionally, director of on-campus recruiting Lukman Abdulai has been suspended without pay for 30 days.

No specific reason or reasons for the punitive measures have been detailed.

King has held her position since May of last year, while Abdulai has been in his current job since January of 2016 and with the football program in one capacity or another since 2013.

“I’m not talking about any personnel stuff,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said according to the website. “Regardless of what the position is, I just don’t comment on personnel decisions or matters. Sorry.”

The Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class was ranked second nationally in the country, behind No. 1 Alabama, on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Currently, their 2020 class is 10th according to the same metric.