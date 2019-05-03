Two Florida students accused transferring Gators QB of sexual assaulting them the same night

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been a further development in an off-field situation involving a soon-to-be-former Florida Gator football player.

Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim.

Both of the alleged victims are friends and students at the university.

From the Associated Press:

According to the incident reports, the female students visited Jones and freshman cornerbacks Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele around 2 a.m. at the dormitory. Jones allegedly forced himself on both women at different times. The names of the women were redacted in the reports. The women had rape kits completed at a nearby hospital but did not wish to pursue charges at the time, according to police. Officers withdrew the complaint and notified the “university’s victims advocate.

The Gainesville Sun offered up further disturbing details HERE regarding the two incidents.

According to the AP, “[t]he incident reports likely will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.” The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”

It was confirmed Tuesday, before the twin allegations surfaced, that Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.