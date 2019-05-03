Two Florida students accused transferring Gators QB of sexual assaulting them the same night

There’s been a further development in an off-field situation involving a soon-to-be-former Florida Gator football player.
Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim.
Both of the alleged victims are friends and students at the university.
From the Associated Press:
According to the incident reports, the female students visited Jones and freshman cornerbacks Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele around 2 a.m. at the dormitory. Jones allegedly forced himself on both women at different times. The names of the women were redacted in the reports.
The women had rape kits completed at a nearby hospital but did not wish to pursue charges at the time, according to police. Officers withdrew the complaint and notified the “university’s victims advocate.
The Gainesville Sun offered up further disturbing details HERE regarding the two incidents.
According to the AP, “[t]he incident reports likely will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.” The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”
It was confirmed Tuesday, before the twin allegations surfaced, that Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.
After going unscathed the first couple of months of Neal Brown‘s tenure West Virginia, the transfer train has made a couple of stops of late in Morgantown.
First reported by Chris Anderson of 247Sports.com, a WVU official has since confirmed that Barry Moreland‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The cornerback saw action sparingly during his time with the Mountaineers — he played in just two games in two years, that coming in 2018 — after transferring to the football program after spending two years at the junior college level.
Moreland joins defensive tackle Tyrese Allen (HERE) and wide receiver Marcus Simms (HERE) as Mountaineers who have decided to leave Brown’s program since this past Sunday. Of the transferring trio, Simms is easily the biggest loss as he was WVU’s third-leading receiver a year ago and, given the departures ahead of him, would’ve served as the squad’s leading return receiver.
The annual post-spring roster attrition for first-year head coaches continues, with Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins the latest to feel such a personnel sting.
Wednesday, it was confirmed that cornerback Dameon Williams, buried deep on the depth chart exiting spring, had decided to take his leave of the ACC school. A day later, teammate and wide receiver Jaylen Jackson did the same, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirming that redshirt freshman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Jackson, and Williams for that matter, could always opt to pull his name from the database and remain with the Yellow Jackets.
A three-star 2018 signee, Jackson took a redshirt as a true freshman. If he lands at another FBS program, Jackson will be forced to sit out the 2019 season, but will leave him with three years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
For the record, the twin departures this week leaves Collins with 87 scholarship players, two above the NCAA-mandated 85-man limit.
Linebacker T.D. Roof may be on the move once more. The Indiana player has reportedly entered his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal, meaning he is considering the options that could lead him to a new program entirely. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network reported news of the latest addition to the transfer portal via Twitter.
As noted by Cubelic, and as we noted the last time Roof went through with a transfer, Roof is the son of veteran coach Ted Roof. The elder Roof is now a defensive coordinator at Appalachian State. Could a potential family reunion be in the works?
T.D. Roof transferred to Indiana in Jan. 2018. He enrolled in Bloomington and sat out the 2018 season to comply with the NCAA’s transfer rules. He had previously been a part of the Georgia Tech football program. Because Roof already sat out the 2018 season, he will be eligible to return to the field in the fall of 2019 even if he ends up leaving Indiana for another FBS program. The NCAA only requires a player to sit out a season of football after changing schools, but the rule does not force a player to sit out an additional season if that player decides to transfer again while actively sitting out a year.
After all is said and done, Roof will have three years of eligibility at his disposal beginning this fall.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Roof can officially have contact with any other football program and university. He can still choose to stay at Indiana by pulling his name from the portal, which a number of players have done this offseason.
Reggie Bush may be preparing to make his best sales pitches to Urban Meyer in an attempt to lure the national championship head coach to USC at his earliest convenience, but Meyer’s previous boss doesn’t seem to think that will be happening. In a report from USA Today, Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith says he doesn’t think Meyer will make another return to coaching despite what seems to be a pretty popular idea floating around the college football world.
“I have a hard time believing that,” Smith said in the story from George Schroeder of USA Today. Although, Smith did concede that it would be unwise to suggest with 100% certainty Meyer is done coaching for good.
“You can never say never,” Smith added.
Meyer retired from his position as head coach of Ohio State after the Rose Bowl victory over Washington last January. The retirement came at the end of a season that saw a Big Ten title defense and a late bid for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, but was otherwise marred by the distraction off the field regarding the handling of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Regardless of the circumstances, Meyer capped his time at Ohio State with a Rose Bowl victory to go along with a number of other achievements in Columbus, including multiple Big Ten titles and a College Football Playoff national championship.
Meyer is now preparing for a new job as a college football studio analyst with FOX Sports, where he will be working alongside Bush. Bush has joked he plans to help convince Meyer to return to coaching to take over as head coach of the USC Trojans, with a cloud of uncertainty hovering above current Trojans head coach Clay Helton. Now that Meyer is already getting cozy in Los Angeles, the rumor mill could be in full operation soon enough, as if it isn’t already.
But for now, Smith feels confident in suggesting we may have seen the last of Meyer coaching on the sidelines. Time will tell, and a quick return to coaching after retirement is not abnormal for Meyer. Meyer spent one season working for ESPN after retiring from Florida before he was hired to be the head coach at Ohio State.