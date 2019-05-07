Florida’s Brian Edwards arrested for battery of girlfriend

It’s been an ugly last couple of weeks or so off the field for second-year Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his Gator football program.

Shortly after entering the NCAA transfer database last week, it was reported that Florida quarterback Jalon Jones had sexually assaulted two women the same night back in April. Prior to that, a UF football staffer was arrested for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and placed on administrative leave. Overnight, there’s word of yet another off-field incident involving a member of the team as 247Sports.com is reporting that junior defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested in Monday night by Gainesville Police Department officers on one count of misdemeanor battery.

From the website’s report:

According to a GPD police report, Edwards was arrested at 6:54 p.m. at the Pavilion on 62nd apartment complex on Monday and booked at 7:39 p.m. Edwards and his accuser, a girlfriend of about two years, were reportedly arguing when she attempted to leave the apartment unit they were in. The report states that Edwards grabbed her by the neck in an attempt to keep her in and she had marks on her neck, as well as a scratch on her shoulder when officers arrived. A GPD officer did not notice any other visible injuries.

As of this posting, neither Mullen nor the program have publicly addressed the incident.

Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 18 games the past two seasons. 247Sports.com noted that the cornerback was passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and “did not appear in line for significant playing time in 2019.”