Florida’s Brian Edwards arrested for battery of girlfriend

It’s been an ugly last couple of weeks or so off the field for second-year Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his Gator football program.
Shortly after entering the NCAA transfer database last week, it was reported that Florida quarterback Jalon Jones had sexually assaulted two women the same night back in April. Prior to that, a UF football staffer was arrested for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and placed on administrative leave. Overnight, there’s word of yet another off-field incident involving a member of the team as 247Sports.com is reporting that junior defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested in Monday night by Gainesville Police Department officers on one count of misdemeanor battery.
From the website’s report:
According to a GPD police report, Edwards was arrested at 6:54 p.m. at the Pavilion on 62nd apartment complex on Monday and booked at 7:39 p.m. Edwards and his accuser, a girlfriend of about two years, were reportedly arguing when she attempted to leave the apartment unit they were in.
The report states that Edwards grabbed her by the neck in an attempt to keep her in and she had marks on her neck, as well as a scratch on her shoulder when officers arrived. A GPD officer did not notice any other visible injuries.
As of this posting, neither Mullen nor the program have publicly addressed the incident.
Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 18 games the past two seasons. 247Sports.com noted that the cornerback was passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and “did not appear in line for significant playing time in 2019.”
Now it’s officially official.
Back in April, Ty’Son Williams announced via social media that he had decided to transfer from South Carolina and continue his collegiate playing career at BYU. Tuesday, the Cougars confirmed that the running back has been added to Kalani Sitake‘s roster.
As a graduate transfer, Williams is immediately eligible to play in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Williams, who began his collegiate career at North Carolina before transferring to USC in August of 2016, ran for 799 yards and five touchdowns during his two seasons on the field for the Gamecocks.
Matt Wells‘ reshaping of the receiving corps in Lubbock with veteran additions is showing no signs of abating.
After transferring from Nevada to Texas Tech in December of last year, McLane Mannix was granted immediate eligibility at his new college football home over the weekend. On his personal Twitter account Monday, R.J. Turner announced that he would be transferring from Louisiana-Monroe and continuing his collegiate playing career with Mannix at Tech.
As a graduate transfer, Turner is eligible to play in 2019.
During his time with the Warhawks, Turner accounted for 1,662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions. This past season, he was second on the team with 36 receptions and 526 receiving yards.
I guess you can consider this door unofficially shut — although, when it comes to the Illini and transfers this offseason, there are no guarantees.
Matt Fink confirmed last month that he had decided to leave USC and place his name into the NCAA transfer database, although he did state at the time that he would be open to a return to the Trojans if he couldn’t find a better option. Nearly three weeks later, it’s being reported that Fink has found what he deems to be a better option and decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Illinois.
The reports of Fink’s move to the Fighting Illini comes just a couple of days after fellow quarterback MJ Rivers announced on social media that he would be transferring from the Illini.
A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Fink would come to Illinois as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility, and would compete for the starting job with redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor and true freshman Isaiah Williams if the move to Champaign comes to fruition.
And then there were four (so far).
Late last week, it was reported that quarterback Tommy Stevens, whose father confirmed in mid-April that his son would be transferring from Penn State, would be taking official visits to Miami of Ohio this past weekend; to Illinois at the beginning of the week; and then to Mississippi State — Stevens’ former offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead, is now the head coach at MSU — in what had been billed as a last sales pitch for the graduate transfer. There’s been a tweak to that agenda, however, as 247Sports.com is among those reporting that Stevens will work a visit to Kentucky into the equation as well this week.
Kentucky, which beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl last season, lost Gunnar Hoak to transfer to Ohio State earlier this offseason.
In March of last year, Stevens acknowledged that he had explored transfer options before opting to remain at Penn State. Stevens had spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Trace McSorely, whose eligibility expired following the 2018 season.
Stevens, who would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school, had been, despite an injury that limited him throughout the spring, the favorite to land the starting job throughout the early portion of the offseason, right up to his decision to move on.