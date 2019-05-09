Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas sniffing around Clemson transfer RB

Not surprisingly, one of the most talented and noteworthy non-quarterback transfers of the offseason is garnering some attention from some of the sport’s bluebloods.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Tavien Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions. While no official visits have been confirmed during the ensuing two weeks or so, the esteemed Woody Wommack of Rivals.com is now reporting that Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, among others, have been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.

Per Wommack, the player is in the process of setting up official visits to the campuses of what are right now unspecified schools.

A source close to Clemson grad transfer RB Tavien Feaster tells me the following programs have been in touch since he entered the transfer portal Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and East Carolina. Feaster will start setting up official visits soon. pic.twitter.com/Gy4PLKqb2c — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) May 8, 2019

If he follows through with the transfer, Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.