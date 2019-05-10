Georgia Tech RB KirVonte Benson’s name is in transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The expected has become a reality.

It was reported earlier this month that KirVonte Benson was expected to take the first step in transferring from Georgia Tech by placing his name in the NCAA transfer database at some point in the not-too-distant future. Friday morning, it was confirmed by a Tech official that the running back’s name is now indeed listed in the portal.

Other FBS schools are now permitted to contact Benson without receiving permission from the back’s current school. Benson could also pull his name from the database and return to first-year head coach Geoff Collins‘ program.

Conversely, the university can also pull Benson’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database if they so desire.

In 2017, Benson led all Yellow Jacket backs in rushing yards with 1,053 and in rushing touchdowns with six. As a redshirt junior in 2018, Benson had 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just 15 carries before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury in an early loss to USF.

As he was still recovering from that injury, Benson didn’t partake in Collins’ first spring practice with the football program earlier this offseason.

While Benson currently has one season of eligibility remaining, he could petition the NCAA for a sixth season, a waiver that would very likely be granted.