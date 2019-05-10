USC transfer QB Matt Fink denies he’s committed to Illinois

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oh no, Illinois. Not again.

Already this offseason, three wide receivers have reneged on their signed (in two cases) commitments to the Illini to either return to their previous school or sign with another. Which brings us to Matt Fink.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Fink, who last month decided to leave USC, would be transferring to Illinois; that move was subsequently confirmed by his own father. Friday, however, the quarterback took to Twitter to state that he has not yet committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with anyone, including the Fighting Illini.

To clarify, I am NOT committed to any schools at the moment. I am in the process of deciding and still looking for other opportunities. — MRF (@FinkMattfink) May 10, 2019

Just when I try to look away, the ongoing train wreck pulls me back in…

In fairness to the Illini, it should be noted that Fink’s public denial of a commitment to Lovie Smith’s football program comes at the end of a week that also saw transferring Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens’ name connected to Illinois as well.

A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Regardless of where he ultimately ends up, Fink would be eligible to play immediately at any FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.