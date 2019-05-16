Report: Florida’s leading rusher may face battery charge following incident with tow truck driver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps Dan Mullen spoke a bit too soon.

Earlier today we noted the Florida head coach had spoken publicly for the first time about a trio of off-field incidents, involving two players and a football staffer, that involved the mistreatment of women. This afternoon, another off-field issue has hit Mullen’s program, with the Gainesville Sun reporting that UF running back Lamical Perine was involved in an incident earlier this month in which it’s alleged that the senior grabbed the arm of a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow his mother’s vehicle.

Florida running back Lamical Perine could be facing a battery charge after a tow truck driver accused him of pulling his arm as he was attempting to tow Perine's mother's car earlier this month. — Robbie Andreu (@RobbieAndreu) May 16, 2019

A sworn complaint was filed on May 7. In the complaint, the tow truck driver said Perine grabbed his arm and pulled him away from the car. — Robbie Andreu (@RobbieAndreu) May 16, 2019

It doesn’t appear, though, that the state’s attorney is inclined to pursue charges at this time.

“That is bullsh–. There’s a certain amount of touching that is not intended to be a criminal matter,” Cervone said according to the Sun. “I could put my arm on your shoulder as I walk past you and technically that’s battery. Some people revel in something that’s not a big deal. It’s a football player and it becomes the end of the world.”

The football program has yet to address this latest incident involving one of its players.

Last season, Perine led the Gators with 826 yards, 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns.