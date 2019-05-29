Ed Orgeron: ‘Everything is good’ on Kelvin Joseph front

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelvin Joseph‘s on-again, off-again relationship with the LSU football program is apparently back on again — for the time being, at least.

A little over a week ago, it was reported that Joseph had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the first step in what would be a move on from LSU. Later that same day, however, Joseph’s father definitively declared a move away from the Tigers wasn’t in the cards for his son.

“He’s staying,” Kelvin Joseph Sr. very publicly stated. “He’s not going anywhere.”

On Twitter the very next day, though, the younger Joseph took to Twitter to claim that the report based on his dad’s own words was inaccurate.

This not true 😤 https://t.co/UUJVAf2eaB — Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) May 22, 2019

At the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, Ed Orgeron indicated that he has since spoken with the sophomore cornerback and everything is fine.

“I had a talk with him,” the head coach said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “Everything was fine. As far as I know, everything is good.”

Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.

As a true freshman, Joseph played in 11 games last fall. He was suspended for the Fiesta Bowl for unspecified violations of team rules.