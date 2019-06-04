Another USC player has change of heart, returns to Trojans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On more than one occasion, we’ve noted that, even if a player places his name into the portal, they can still return to their original program. This week, that very scenario has played out yet again.

Earlier this offseason, it was confirmed that USC wide receiver Velus Jones had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from the Trojans. On Twitter Monday, however, Jones indicated that he has decided to remain at USC and continue his collegiate playing career with the Trojans.

Feels great to be a Trojan can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers war time! ⚔️ ⏳ — Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) June 3, 2019

Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, was fourth on the Trojans in receptions (24) and receiving yards (266) as a redshirt sophomore this past season. He also led the team with a 22.7 yards per kick return average.

On the same day it was reported that Jones was considering a transfer from USC, defensive back Greg Johnson was on the way out too; a day later, Johnson reversed course and remained with the Trojans.

Additionally, Bru McCoy, a five-star 2019 signee, transferred to Texas from USC and participated in spring practice with the Longhorns before returning to the Trojans.