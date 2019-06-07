NCAA denies Illinois TE Luke Ford’s transfer appeal, will sit out 2019 season

There was a prevailing thought that the NCAA was approving waivers and appeals like candy this year after players like Tate Martell (from Ohio State to Miami) and Justin Fields (from Georgia to Ohio State) were allowed to play right away at their new school but that is not the case across the board.

Illinois tight end Luke Ford learned that the hard way on Friday as the school confirmed that the NCAA had denied his waiver request after he moved from Georgia to Champaign to be closer to his ailing grandfather.

“The NCAA based the decision on guidelines used during the original decision. No further appeal is available, and the decision is final and binding,” Illinois said in a release.

Time to get Bigger, Faster, Stronger and do whatever I can to help my team. It’s in God’s hands… #GoIllini Continued Prayers for @BobbyRoundtr97 — L U K E F O R D™️ (@lukeredx97) June 7, 2019

Ford will now have to sit out all of 2019 after arriving from the Bulldogs, where he committed to as the top player in the state of Illinois last year. He initially appealed to be eligible right away but was denied back in April by the NCAA.

High-powered lawyer Thomas Mars was eventually retained by Ford’s family to help with the latest appeal but it seems as though it didn’t do much good for the folks in Indianapolis. It turns out actually having a good reason for transferring other than playing time is not good enough for some players nowadays, sadly.