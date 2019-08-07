Ohio State WR transfer Blue Smith granted immediate eligibility waiver at Cincinnati

On balance, it’s been a very good month waiver-wise for the Cincinnati football program.
On the first day of August, UC confirmed that two transfers, defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Alabama) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (UConn), were granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, although a third, offensive lineman James Hudson (Michigan), had his appeal denied. Nearly one week later, the Bearcats are the beneficiaries of the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence yet again as the Bearcats announced that L’Christian “Blue” Smith has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by The Association.
It was reported in late March that the wide receiver had decided to transfer from Ohio State. Two months later, he landed at Cincinnati.
Smith was a four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He didn’t see the field as a true freshman and used up his redshirt season.
Including this coming season, the 6-4, 220-pound Smith will have four years of eligibility.
If you’ve wanted to make it out to one of college football’s cathedrals, the 2019 season might just be a good time to take in a game at the Horseshoe.
While there is of course rabid interest in Ohio State’s upcoming campaign to see how new head coach Ryan Day will fare, it seems some of the Buckeyes faithful are not quite as faithful as expected as the program enters a new era without Urban Meyer helming things.
“We were down by about four or five percent,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith said on his new school-produced podcast about the program’s season ticket renewals. “So we usually renew at about 97 or 98 percent. This time, we renewed at 94 to 95 percent. So we had some extra inventory.”
Add in fewer tickets distributed to visiting teams at the historic venue and there were a surprising number of seats still available that the school had to hustle to move for the upcoming campaign. This resulted in a few new “flexible” packages available to purchase that weren’t there before.
AD’s across the country are dealing with attendance issues in college football and it seems that is even a factor with the Buckeyes as they navigate a coaching change in 2019. In a perhaps related note, Ohio State’s remarkable 16-year streak of 100,000+ fans at Ohio Stadium ended last season in a Big Ten matchup against lowly Rutgers in early September.
That said, it’s not like the OSU ticket sales office is hurting for bad matchups to build excitement around. Day will make his debut against Lane Kiffin of all people when FAU opens the season at the ‘Shoe and in-state rival Cincinnati visits during Week 2. The Buckeyes also play Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State among others in Columbus too.
The injury bug has, once again, slammed into UCLA’s linebacking corps.
Tyree Thompson posted on his personal Twitter Tuesday night that he underwent successful surgery earlier in the day for an unspecified injury. The photo attached to the tweet does, though, show his left leg band bandaged and propped up on what appears to be a stack of pillows.
“Minor set back for a major comeback!” the linebacker added.
The football program has not addressed the development publicly, and head coach Chip Kelly isn’t expected to meet with the media again until Thursday.
After coming to UCLA as a transfer from the junior-college ranks last offseason, Thompson started all 12 games at inside linebacker for the Bruins in 2018. His 55 tackles were good for fourth on the team while his six tackles for loss were tied for third.
What we do know is this: Tre Norwood injured his left knee during practice Monday and was seen on walking on a pair of crutches and wearing a compression wrap around the injured joint at the practice session the following night.
What we don’t know? How severe the injury to the Oklahoma defensive back is as head coach Lincoln Riley, nor any other member of the football program for that matter, has publicly addressed the development.
According to one report, though, it’s rather severe as Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com is reporting that “it’s unclear whether [Norwood will] be able to return to the field this coming season.” No specifics as to the specific nature of the injury were offered up by Schlabach in his report.
As for clarity regarding the Norwood situation, Riley isn’t expected to meet with the media again until Friday.
Norwood has started 19 games in a row for the Sooners, including all 14 this past season. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 58, while his lone interception came in the final minute of the win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game.
It wasn’t a very good day for the feet of a couple of starting Power Five wide receivers Tuesday.
First, Kentucky confirmed that Isaiah Epps would be lost for up to six weeks because of a fractured left foot. Not long after, Oregon confirmed that Brenden Schooler underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury to one of his feet.
At the short end of the timeline, Schooler would miss the first three games of the regular season against Auburn (Aug. 31), Nevada (Sept. 7) and Montana (Sept. 14). At the long end, the fourth-year senior would also miss the Sept. 21 matchup with Stanford as a Week 5 bye would put him back for the Oct. 5 game against Cal.
“He’s not only a great player, he’s a great leader,” head coach Mario Cristobal said according to The Oregonian. “I feel terrible for him — we all do. Tremendous human being, off the charts, means a lot to the guys out there. Knowing him, he’s probably trying to squat and run today. He will try to get them back as fast as he can. He will, because he’s that type of guy. He’ll be around because his leadership is going to be needed, his mentorship in that room will be needed. Certainly, it’s a tough one to take because of what he means to this team.”
Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He’s also valuable in the third phase of the game as he has been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.