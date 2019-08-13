Miami QB Tate Martell expected to return to practice Tuesday

If this was indeed a holdout/hissyfit, it will apparently be a short one.
Following a quarterback competition that included transfer Tate Martell and quasi-incumbent N’Kosi Perry, Manny Diaz announced Monday that redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been named as Miami’s starting quarterback. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the Martell, arguably the most divisive benchwarmer in today’s college football, was a no-show for a closed practice after losing out on the job.
While he reportedly wasn’t at practice — the football program has not commented publicly on whether he was or wasn’t — Martell was in attendance at a post-practice team meeting Monday night. Additionally, the Miami Herald wrote, the redshirt sophomore “is expected to practice Tuesday.”
Again, The U has not addressed any of these developments publicly, including growing talk that a position change for Martell is an option.
Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Provided he sticks with the Hurricanes and doesn’t transfer yet again, Martell and Perry will continue fighting for the opportunity to be the backup quarterback behind Williams.
According to a report from DevilsDigest.com, HBO has lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season. Those four schools include Alabama, Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State.
In a statement to 247Sports.com, Penn State confirmed that they are in talks to be a part of the project.
“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program,” the school began, “we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.”
None of the other schools reportedly involved have publicly addressed the potential development.
Given the boot in Gainesville, John Huggins is officially on the hunt for a new college football home.
One of five members of the Florida football program, including four players, accused of violence against women since Dan Mullen took over following the 2017 regular season, Huggins was dismissed by the Gators after allegations surfaced that he choked a 19-year-old female student who had confiscated his cell phone prior to a tutoring session. Just three days later, a UF official has confirmed that the defensive back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before his non-suspension suspension went into effect.
Prior to the off-field issues coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.
Like Huggins, the other three players accused of violence against women are no longer members of the football program. Two of them — quarterback Jalon Jones (FCS) and defensive back Brian Edwards (Central Michigan) — moved on to other schools after entering the portal, while the third, wide receiver Justin Watkins, is still in the portal after leaving UF in late July “to better my opportunities.”
This is something you don’t see very often. At all.
Heading into summer camp, Jayden Daniels was seemingly the favorite to land Arizona State’s starting quarterback job. Overnight, head coach Herm Edwards confirmed that Daniels has won the competition over a handful of (mostly) youthful contenders and earned the starting job.
If Daniels is under center when ASU kicks off 2019 against Kent State Aug. 29, it will mark the first time in school history that a true freshman has begun a season as the starting quarterback.
But wait, there’s more.
In addition to naming Daniels, Edwards also confirmed that Joey Yellen will be Daniels’ primary backup. Like Daniels, Yellen is a true freshman. It’s believed that this is the second time an FBS school has gone into a season with true freshman Nos. 1 and 2 on the depth chart, the first* being Texas Tech in 2013 with future Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb.
Yet another true freshman, Ethan Long, was in the mix as well, as was redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole. With a mere 57 — 55 of which came in 2017, incidentally — Sterling-Cole is the only quarterback on ASU’s roster to attempt a pass at the collegiate level.
The only other quarterback listed on the roster is Trenton Bourguet… who is also a true freshman.
Daniels, ASU’s top recruit this past cycle, and Yellen were four-star 2019 signees, with the former rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the latter the No. 2 pro-style quarterback. Long was a three-star prospect in this year’s class, with all three of the freshmen enrolling in January to get a head start on the competition.
At least for now, the reality isn’t nearly as bad as the initial reports.
According to multiple outlets, Josh McMillon sustained a knee injury over the weekend that would likely sideline him for the entire 2019 season. The fifth-year senior linebacker suffered the injury during Alabama’s scrimmage Saturday.
In a point of clarification, though, a statement from head coach Nick Saban Monday claimed that, at this point, McMillon will be “out for an indefinite period” of time after undergoing surgery to repair the unspecified damage.
Josh McMillon suffered an injury to his right knee Saturday that will require surgery, and keep him out for an indefinite period. We have a great medical staff here and he will have the full support of everyone in the organization as he goes through the rehab process. We are confident Josh will make a full recovery.
McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons before seeing action in 18 combined the past two years, with none of those appearances being starts.
With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.