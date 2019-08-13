Miami QB Tate Martell expected to return to practice Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If this was indeed a holdout/hissyfit, it will apparently be a short one.

Following a quarterback competition that included transfer Tate Martell and quasi-incumbent N’Kosi Perry, Manny Diaz announced Monday that redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been named as Miami’s starting quarterback. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the Martell, arguably the most divisive benchwarmer in today’s college football, was a no-show for a closed practice after losing out on the job.

While he reportedly wasn’t at practice — the football program has not commented publicly on whether he was or wasn’t — Martell was in attendance at a post-practice team meeting Monday night. Additionally, the Miami Herald wrote, the redshirt sophomore “is expected to practice Tuesday.”

Again, The U has not addressed any of these developments publicly, including growing talk that a position change for Martell is an option.

Martell was a four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Martell threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-28 passing this past season while also running for another 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Provided he sticks with the Hurricanes and doesn’t transfer yet again, Martell and Perry will continue fighting for the opportunity to be the backup quarterback behind Williams.