Getty Images

Decision making 2020 Northwestern commit ineligible for completing too many class credits gets reversed

By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What is this, a little bit of common sense and fairness amongst the adults in the room?

The father of Michigan high schooler Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen confirmed to mlive.com Thursday that his son has been cleared by that state’s athletic association to play his senior season of football.  Khalid Yaseen received the welcome news earlier in the day, which came following an executive meeting on the matter.

“It went through the process, I guess,” the dad told the website. “They took (an appeal) up again … I don’t know how, I don’t exactly know the inner workings of it but we’re definitely appreciative and grateful.”

Yaseen is a 2020 recruit who committed to Northwestern in December of last year and then officially visited the Wildcats in May of this year ahead of his senior season of high school football.  In its infinite wisdom, the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed that Yaseen, who was home-schooled up until entering his freshman year at Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, had earned too many class credits and should’ve initially been classified as a sophomore, not a freshman.  Thus, according to the high school bureaucrats in Michigan, Yaseen had used up all of his eligibility.

An initial appeal was denied, although the appeal of that denial was decidedly successful.  Even prior to the reversal, the Wildcats were standing behind their scholarship offer to the wide receiver.

The 6-1, 180-pound Yaseen is listed as a three-star 2020 prospect and is rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Michigan on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Yaseen holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Washington State.  Oh, and there’s also an offer from Dartmouth on the table as well.

For second time in five months, Mississippi State’s Tommy Champion arrested for traffic violations

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Perhaps an Uber is in order, Mr. Champion? Or public transportation, possibly?

In late March, Tommy Champion (pictured, No. 70) was arrested for multiple traffic violations, including driving with an expired tag, an expired license and no insurance. Fast-forward five months, and the Mississippi State offensive lineman was arrested earlier this week… for multiple traffic violations.

This time around, the charges are speeding and driving with a suspended license.

“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to collect more information,” an MSU spokesperson said in a statement.

Coming to Starkville from the junior college ranks, Champion took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. This past season, he played in six games as a backup right tackle.

The Mississippi native has been competing for the starting job at that spot throughout summer camp, although he’ll likely continue in a reserve role in 2019.

Ex-Maryland QB Kasim Hill transfers to Tennessee

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a new figure in the quarterback room on Rocky Top, although he won’t be of immediate help on the field.

It was first reported by 247Sports.com that Kasim Hill had transferred into the Tennessee football program from Maryland.  A UT official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt sophomore quarterback is enrolled in classes at the university and will continue his collegiate playing career for the Volunteers.

Even as Hill, who was seen at practice with his new teammates Thursday, comes to the Vols as a walk-on, he’ll have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy archaic NCAA regulations.  He’ll then have at least two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2020.

As a true freshman in 2017, Hill started two of the first three games of the season before going down with a torn ACL.  In 2018, he started the first 10 games before going down with a torn ACL in the other knee.

Prior to the second significant knee injury, Hill completed under 50 percent of his 170 passes for nine touchdowns and four interceptions.  His passing efficiency rating of 115.7 was 10th in the Big Ten at the time and 100th nationally.

In February of this year, Hill placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

 

Louisville football staffer reinstated after theft charge dropped

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Never mind, I guess.

Louisville football staffer Cortney Braswell was arrested earlier this month on one count of theft of property and subsequently extradited to Chattanooga, Tenn., where the crime was allegedly committed. This week, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported, the charge was dismissed by the presiding judge.

It was alleged that Braswell stole more than $2,000 that had been ticketed for a high school at which he worked at the time. Braswell was subsequently indicted by a grand jury in Hamilton County (Tennessee) in May following an investigation into the theft allegations.

No reason was given for the charge against Braswell, who had continued to maintain his innocence, being dropped. The staffer subsequently released a statement in which he thanked the Louisville program for their support throughout the process.

I am grateful that the University of Louisville’s Athletics Administration was willing to be patient while all the facts came to light despite the negativity surrounding this story. I am grateful to the numerous friends, coaches, parents, students, and community members who wrote letters of support on my behalf and stood behind me. In this case, the justice system worked as it was intended to, and I am glad that the truth prevailed.

I am extremely thankful to Head Coach, Scott Satterfield, Director of Athletics, Vince Tyra, and the entire U of L Athletics Administration and football coaching staff for their continued support of me throughout this ordeal. I look forward to continuing my work with Cardinal Football.

Braswell was hired earlier this year as a quality control assistant as part of Satterfield‘s first Cardinals’ extended football staff. Shortly after his arrest, Braswell had been placed on administrative leave, although he has since been reinstated.

Four-star 2017 DE Nathan Proctor leaving Virginia Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 6:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If Nathan Proctor is to live up to his recruiting pedigree, he’ll be doing it somewhere other than Blacksburg.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Proctor announced that he has decided to transfer from Virginia Tech for unspecified reasons. The defensive lineman’s name is already listed in the NCAA transfer database, although he could decide to withdraw from the portal and return to the Hokies.

“Virginia [T]ech is an outstanding institution and has a great football program and I am very thankful to have called it my home the past two years,” Proctor wrote as part of his goodbye missive. “Thank you to all of the coaches that helped me along the way and all of my friends and family for the support.”

A four-star member of Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, Proctor was rated as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Only one signee in the Hokies’ class that year, defensive back Devon Hunter, was rated higher than Proctor.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Proctor played in eight games this past season and was credited with three tackles.

As for a potential landing spot? Three Virginia Tech players have already transferred to Maryland this offseason, and Proctor is from Maryland.