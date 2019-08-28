NCAA reverses course, grants immediate-eligibility waiver to Michigan transfer Myles Sims at Georgia Tech

Jim Harbaugh didn’t make many friends following the transfer of two of his Michigan players this offseason, but at least one of them has seen a positive ending to their journey.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Myles Sims had his appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech denied. The defensive back had transferred to Tech from Michigan earlier this offseason.
Wednesday, however, Tech confirmed that, after appealing the initial denial, Sims has been granted a waiver that will allow him to play immediately in 2019. Including this coming season, Sims will have four years of eligibility he can use with the Yellow Jackets.
“I’m happy for Myles and for our team that he has been granted immediate eligibility. This is the right decision for the young man,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.
Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.