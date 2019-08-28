Getty Images

NCAA reverses course, grants immediate-eligibility waiver to Michigan transfer Myles Sims at Georgia Tech

By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jim Harbaugh didn’t make many friends following the transfer of two of his Michigan players this offseason, but at least one of them has seen a positive ending to their journey.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Myles Sims had his appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech denied. The defensive back had transferred to Tech from Michigan earlier this offseason.

Wednesday, however, Tech confirmed that, after appealing the initial denial, Sims has been granted a waiver that will allow him to play immediately in 2019.  Including this coming season, Sims will have four years of eligibility he can use with the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m happy for Myles and for our team that he has been granted immediate eligibility. This is the right decision for the young man,” head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.

Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.

Michigan transfer Oliver Martin eligible to play for Iowa in 2019

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

2:24 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish on the original post, Iowa confirmed that Oliver Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by both the NCAA and Big Ten.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH KIRK FERENTZ
We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer. His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.

STATEMENT FROM MARTIN
I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.

——————–

(The original post appears below.)

After what had been a controversial part of the offseason, it’s been a banner last couple of days for former members of the Michigan football program.

Last night, it was confirmed that defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who had transferred from U-M to Tennessee late last year, had been granted a waiver that gives him immediate eligibility; just this afternoon, Georgia Tech confirmed that one of Solomon’s former teammates, defensive back Myles Sims, is immediately eligible after his initial appeal was denied.  Wednesday also brings word that wide receiver Oliver Martin, who entered the transfer database in June and ultimately made his way to Iowa from U-M, is eligible to play for the Hawkeyes this coming season.

Thus far, the football program has not confirmed the report.

A four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa.  Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.

A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season.  This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran once for another 11 yards.

Nebraska indefinitely suspends redshirt freshman WR, TE

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You know how I know we’re on the verge of the first full weekend of college football? Suspensions as far as the eye can see.

The latest football program to drop the ban hammer on members of its roster is Nebraska, with offensive coordinator Troy Walters doing the honors of announcing that wide receiver Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.  No specific reason was given for either suspension.

Both players are entering their redshirt freshman seasons.

The loss of Hunt is the most noteworthy as he had been working with the first-team offense throughout summer camp.  A three-star 2018 signee, Hunt appeared in just two games as a true freshman and didn’t catch a pass.  Because he played in four or fewer games, he was able to use a redshirt for this past season.

Legrone, also a three-star 2018 signee, caught one pass in three games for the Cornhuskers last season.  The Georgia native was behind a couple of players on the tight end depth chart before the suspension hit.

Nebraska opens the 2019 season this Saturday at home against South Alabama.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses suffers torn ACL, out for the year

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
8 Comments

UPDATED 11:47 p.m. ET: Per Nick Saban, Dylan Moses underwent surgery for an unspecified knee injury.  Officially, the linebacker will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury and subsequent rehab.

——————–

UPDATED 11:04 a.m. ET: The news keeps getting worse for both Dylan Moses and the Alabama linebacking corps.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Moses had suffered what was only described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday night practice.  It’s now being reported that the star linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2019 season.

We’re still awaiting official confirmation from the school.

——————–

(The original post appears below.)

Summer camp hasn’t been the best of times for Nick Saban and his Alabama football program.

Starting linebacker Josh McMillon suffered a knee injury two weeks ago that will sideline him indefinitely, perhaps even the entire season, while five-star 2019 running back Trey Sanders is out for the year with a significant foot injury.  Overnight, reports surfaced that four Crimson Tide football players, including three starters, will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s opener against Duke for missing a mandatory team function.

Late Wednesday morning, news began leaking that star linebacker Dylan Moses sustained what’s being described as a “severe injury” during a Tuesday practice session. The specific nature of the injury has not been divulged, and the football program has yet to comment on the development.

As a true sophomore last season, Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches.  The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.

South Carolina TE who recently underwent heart surgery to transfer, play basketball elsewhere

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 28, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s been quite the ride for Evan Hinson the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Hinson would be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks following cardiac ablation surgery that was performed later on that week. The tight end had been complaining of difficulty breathing, with subsequent testing revealing an irregular heartbeat.

This week, it was confirmed that Hinson was no longer on the Gamecocks’ football roster. The reason? Hinson has decided to transfer from USC and play basketball elsewhere.

“He felt like that was what he wanted to do moving forward,” Muschamp said according to The State. “So, we wish him the best.”

Hinson began his collegiate playing career as a two-sport athlete before giving up basketball to focus solely on football. The past two seasons, the Florida native has played in 23 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior has one career reception, with that coming in a 2018 win over FCS Chattanooga.