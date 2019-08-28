South Carolina TE who recently underwent heart surgery to transfer, play basketball elsewhere

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the ride for Evan Hinson the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Hinson would be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks following cardiac ablation surgery that was performed later on that week. The tight end had been complaining of difficulty breathing, with subsequent testing revealing an irregular heartbeat.

This week, it was confirmed that Hinson was no longer on the Gamecocks’ football roster. The reason? Hinson has decided to transfer from USC and play basketball elsewhere.

“He felt like that was what he wanted to do moving forward,” Muschamp said according to The State. “So, we wish him the best.”

Hinson began his collegiate playing career as a two-sport athlete before giving up basketball to focus solely on football. The past two seasons, the Florida native has played in 23 games, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior has one career reception, with that coming in a 2018 win over FCS Chattanooga.