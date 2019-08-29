Western Kentucky gets immediate help from Georgia transfer Jaden Hunter

We missed this a bit earlier in the week, but the NCAA’s version of transfer “rock, paper, scissors” has actually benefitted a Group of Five program.

Linebacker Jaden Hunter transferred from Georgia to Western Kentucky in late May of this year. While it was originally expected that the redshirt sophomore would be forced to sit out the 2019 season, it has since been confirmed that Hunter will be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers this year.

Including this season, Hunter will have three years of eligibility that he can use in Bowling Green.

FB: Georgia transfer linebacker Jaden Hunter will be eligible for the WKU football team this season, a team spokesman has confirmed with the Herald. Hunter is listed as a redshirt sophomore on the team's 2019 roster. Stay tuned for updates. — WKU Herald Sports (@wkuheraldsports) August 27, 2019

Hunter was a four-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Georgia. He played in four games during his two seasons with the Bulldogs, splitting those appearances evenly over the past two years.