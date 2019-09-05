Georgia State player says FCS team ‘will give us a tougher battle than’ Tennessee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Talking about kicking a team when they’re down. In the tentacles. With steel-toed boots.

Listed as essentially a four-touchdown underdog, Georgia State went into Neyland Stadium Week 1 and stunned Tennessee in a 38-30 upset that, one, wasn’t as close as the final score indicated and, two, was the fourth-worst loss in college football history according to the ESPN‘s FPI metric. To add insult to injury, GSU head coach Shawn Elliott subsequently stated that a 2017 Cure Bowl win over Western Kentucky, not the UT upset, was the biggest victory in the young program’s history.

Coming off that huge win to open the 2019 season, GSU will now square off with FCS Furman in Week 2. Ahead of that game, one Panthers football player has thrown one final, biting bit of shade at their vanquished Power Five foes.

“I think [Furman] will give us a tougher battle than we faced [last] Saturday, if you want to be honest,” safety Remy Lazarus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week.

Furman is currently the 11th-ranked team at the FCS level. The Paladins have six FBS scalps to their credit, with the last one coming against UCF in 2015. They also beat North Carolina in 1999; NC State in 1984 and 1985; Georgia Tech in 1983; and South Carolina in 1982.

So, it’s not like Georgia State is facing an FCS version of the Little Sisters of the Poor. But still, damn Mr. Lazarus…