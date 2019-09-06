Colorado State transfer Zach Schlager added to Nebraska’s roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The expected has come to fruition.

In mid-August, it was confirmed that Zach Schlager had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State football program. At the time, speculation was running rampant that a move to Nebraska was very likely in the cards for Schlager, a native on the state.

Thursday, and while there has not yet been any type of official statement from the football program, Schlager’s name is now listed on the Cornhuskers’ official online roster.

According to his official NU bio, and “[b]arring a waiver, he must sit out the 2019 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.” The inside linebacker would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

As a true freshman with the Rams last season, Schlager, a three-star 2018 signee, played in three games but didn’t record a tackle.