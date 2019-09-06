Dismissed Florida DB John Huggins lands on FCS roster

John Huggins has opted to restart his collegiate playing career — and repair his image — at a lower level of football.

Multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, have noted this week that Huggins is now listed on the official online roster for Robert Morris. The Colonials play at the FCS level and are members of the Northeast Conference.

One of five members of the Florida football program, including four players, accused of violence against women since Dan Mullen took over following the 2017 regular season, Huggins was dismissed by the Gators after allegations from October of last year surfaced that he choked a 19-year-old female student who had confiscated his cell phone prior to a tutoring session. Just three days later, a UF official confirmed that the defensive back’s name was listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Huggins’ attorney subsequently claimed that the events that led to the accusations against his client were mischaracterized. The alleged victim declined to pursue criminal charges against Huggins.

Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before being sidelined following the alleged incident with the tutor.

Prior to the off-field issue coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.