Florida now up to five Gators accused of violence against women during Dan Mullen’s tenure

Regardless of how it may be parsed, this isn’t a good look. At all.
We have already known about four different instances of some type of violence against women allegedly perpetrated by members of the Florida football program since Dan Mullen took over as head coach. As noted by the Tampa Bay Times, that number is now up to five as defensive back John Huggins was accused late last year by a female tutor of choking her.
From the Times:
In October, a 19-year-old student accused Huggins of choking her during a tutoring session, according to a police report obtained this week by the Tampa Bay Times and other news outlets. Huggins was upset, the report alleges, because the tutor took his phone to make sure he would stay for the entire session (which she said Huggins often failed to do).
The woman had previously been made uncomfortable because Huggins pulled her hair in an earlier tutoring session, according to the report.
For whatever reason, the alleged victim declined to pursue charges against Huggins. The defensive back didn’t play in the last five games of last season after the incident, seemingly serving a previously unreported suspension.
The ugly accusations serve as yet another off-field black eye for Mullen’s squad.
- Four-star 2018 signee Justin Watkins was arrested twice in a two-month span last year. The first was on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on school grounds after a verbal argument with an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires. The second was even more serious as Watkins was arrested and booked on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery), after allegedly pinning his girlfriend to a bed, punching her with a closed fist and choking her on three separate occasions. He announced in late July of last year that he was leaving UF “to better my opportunities.”
- In early May of this year, it was reported that four-star 2019 signee Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim. As was the case with Watkins, Jones left UF and ultimately landed at an FCS school.
- Otis Yelverton was arrested in April on one count of aggravated cyberstalking, which also led to his dismissal as UF’s assistant director of player personnel. It was alleged at the time that, among the 40-plus calls, Facebook messages and texts the 51-year-old Yelverton sent/made to his former girlfriend, one included a threat to blow up her car. Late last week, and citing “insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” the State’s Attorney’s Office formally dismissed the case against Yelverton.
- In May, defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, although charges were never formally filed due to insufficient evidence. Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal in early July and transferred to Central Michigan a month later.
“We do a lot. How many of them were actually charged?” Mullen said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about the Huggins situation Tuesday. “Part of it is also, there’s a lot out there with women. Now we do a lot of education with our team on that stuff. Obviously, I’m a big anti-violence-against-women person. I’m also a person that I really want to have all the information as I make decisions on what happens in different situations.
“That’s one of the toughest deals, because it’s a jump to conclusion on every detail that happens sometimes.”
Huggins remains away from the team as he continues to deal with what’s only being described as a “family situation” that Mullen says is unrelated to the accusations a year ago.
Georgia has approached North Carolina to play a home-and-home series but nothing is on the schedule as of yet, according to a report Tuesday from the Athens Banner-Herald.
The paper reports that Georgia director of football operations Josh Lee emailed North Carolina in February, with the idea of playing Sept. 18, 2027 in Athens and Sept. 14, 2030 in Chapel Hill.
Georgia already has a road trip to Florida State (in addition to a trip to Georgia Tech) on the schedule for 2027 and home dates versus Clemson and Georgia Tech on its red and black docket for 2030. However, that wouldn’t necessarily stop the Bulldogs from adding the Heels. Kirby Smart has been an extremely ambitious scheduler, lining up Texas, Florida State and Georgia Tech for 2028 and Texas, Clemson and Georgia Tech the following year.
North Carolina has no games on its non-conference schedule for 2027 and a TBD road trip to Notre Dame for 2030.
Georgia and North Carolina have played 31 times previously, dating back all the way to a 6-0 UNC win in Atlanta in 1895. The sides’ most recent meeting also came in Atlanta, a 33-24 Georgia win to open the 2016 campaign, Smart’s first as Georgia’s head coach.
Georgia leads the all-time series 17-12-2.
South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine has entered the transfer portal, the school has confirmed.
Valentine was a spring enrollee in 2018 out of Melbourne, Fla., but a torn ACL during his senior season at Melbourne Central Catholic High School cost him the remainder of that season plus the entire 2018 Gamecocks campaign. Valentine progressed enough to where he could run track for South Carolina this past spring, but he could not overcome being buried on Carolina’s depth chart.
In addition to seniors AJ Turner, Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster, Valentine was behind redshirt freshman DeShaun Fenwick and true freshman Kevin Harris.
“Lavonte made every effort he could,” Will Muschamp told The State, “between practices, between days that we’re off and time when he was away from track and academics to be able to come over and meet.”
Assuming he regains his form, Valentine should have suitors moving forward. He ran for 9.6 yards per carry as a high school junior and was timed at 10.57 in the 100-meter dash this spring.
From the “could be nothing, could be something” department, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam left the Tigers’ practice Monday due to injury. Bryant is dealing with a strained hamstring, while Okwuegbunam was knocked out of practice thanks to a sprained right knee.
As of now, both ailments appear to be that of the standard training camp bumps and bruises variety.
“Fortunately, it looks like they’re going to be back and be ready to go,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom told Power Mizzou. “But you never know.”
Bryant went down on a non-contact play during the team’s 11-on-11 portion of practice. Sophomore Taylor Powell replaced him behind center.
Bryant, obviously, is set to be the Tigers’ starting quarterback after transferring in from Clemson. Okwuegbunam caught 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns in nine games a year ago.
Both players left the field under their own power and were taken off the field via a cart, largely as a precaution.
I guess that old saying does have some merit, that time does heal all wounds.
Bobby Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Arkansas in the spring of 2012 for hiring his mistress for an athletic department position and lying about her presence during a single-vehicle motorcycle accident involving Petrino. Fast-forward more than seven years, and Petrino is set to make his return to the state of Arkansas as one of the featured speakers in this year’s Little Rock Touchdown Club lecture series.
After the disgraced Petrino’s controversial exit from UA, he landed on his feet months later as the head coach at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season. Rehired by Louisville the following year, he lasted five seasons in his second stint with the Cardinals before he was fired after a 2-8 start to the 2018 campaign.
In addition to Petrino, the Little Rock series will include speakers such as current and former Arkansas head coaches Chad Morris (Aug. 30) and Houston Nutt (Oct. 21); former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (Oct. 7); SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (Nov. 19); and former Georgia great and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker (Jan. 9).