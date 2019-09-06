Jonathon Cooper to miss second straight game for Ohio State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An unspecified injury, believed to be a high-ankle sparing, sidelined starting defensive end Jonathon Cooper for the season-opening win over Florida Atlantic. With Cincinnati on deck tomorrow, OSU confirmed in its weekly status report that Cooper will be unavailable for the Week 2 matchup as well.

The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

Another senior captain, H-back C.J. Saunders, also will be sidelined for the Bearcats. Like Cooper, Saunders missed the opener.

There was some good news on the medical front for OSU, though, as a pair of defensive ends, Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, are not listed on the status report. Both of those linemen were listed as game-time decisions last week and, after going through pregame warmups, didn’t play.

On this week’s depth chart, Friday is listed as the starter opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.