With No. 4 Oklahoma coming to town, UCLA literally giving away tickets

You know how I know you’re a flailing football program? This story right here.

UCLA’s hiring of Chip Kelly in November of 2017 was met with much fanfare, but his first season in Westwood ended with an underwhelming 5-7 record, the program’s worst since 1971. With a Week 2 loss to San Diego State in Year 2, UCLA, which lost the first five games in 2018, has started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1942-43, right in the midst of World War II.

Officially, attendance at the Bruins’ loss to the Aztecs at the Rose Bowl (official capacity: 92,542) was announced at 36,951. Unofficially, the stadium was much less than half full just a few minutes before kickoff.

Now taking guesses for today's attendance. 10 minutes until kickoff pic.twitter.com/JAuDaIUk8Q — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) September 7, 2019

Next up on the scheduling docket is No. 4 Oklahoma, with the Sooners making their first regular-season trip to the Rose Bowl since 2005 and just their second such trek ever to the historic stadium. Given that caliber of competition coming to town, even with students not back in for classes until later this month, you’d expect tickets to the game to be a hot commodity, right?

Yeah, not exactly. In fact, it’s the exact opposite as the university is giving away four free tickets (total value: $280) to each current season ticket holder for this Saturday’s game against the Sooners.

UCLA (0-2) is apparently giving 4 free tickets for the upcoming game vs Oklahoma to Bruins ticket holders that attended the UCLA loss to San Diego State (via @equitybruin) pic.twitter.com/5I9fwnw4WB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2019

