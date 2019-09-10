Getty Images

With No. 4 Oklahoma coming to town, UCLA literally giving away tickets

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
You know how I know you’re a flailing football program?  This story right here.

UCLA’s hiring of Chip Kelly in November of 2017 was met with much fanfare, but his first season in Westwood ended with an underwhelming 5-7 record, the program’s worst since 1971.  With a Week 2 loss to San Diego State in Year 2, UCLA, which lost the first five games in 2018, has started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1942-43, right in the midst of World War II.

Officially, attendance at the Bruins’ loss to the Aztecs at the Rose Bowl (official capacity: 92,542) was announced at 36,951.  Unofficially, the stadium was much less than half full just a few minutes before kickoff.

Next up on the scheduling docket is No. 4 Oklahoma, with the Sooners making their first regular-season trip to the Rose Bowl since 2005 and just their second such trek ever to the historic stadium.  Given that caliber of competition coming to town, even with students not back in for classes until later this month, you’d expect tickets to the game to be a hot commodity, right?

Yeah, not exactly.  In fact, it’s the exact opposite as the university is giving away four free tickets (total value: $280) to each current season ticket holder for this Saturday’s game against the Sooners.

UCLA football, y’all!!!

Arkansas benches one grad transfer QB in favor of another

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
As the old saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed, try a second graduate transfer quarterback.

This offseason, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris added a pair of experienced players under center — SMU’s Ben Hicks (HERE) and Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel (HERE). Hicks, who was recruited and coached by Morris at SMU before the latter took the Arkansas gig, won the starting job coming out of summer camp, but struggled mightily in two starts (46.7 completion percentage, zero touchdowns) as the Razorbacks began the 2019 campaign 1-1 — and that lone win was by seven over FCS Portland State.

In the second half of the 31-17 loss to Ole Miss in Week 2, Starkel replaced Hicks and played relatively well, completing 17-of-24 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Monday, Morris announced that Starkel will get the starting nod in this Saturday’s game against Colorado State.

“We felt like coming out of the half, it wasn’t so much what Ben did or didn’t do, it’s what Nick did,” Morris said. “We were looking for a spark, something to get our offense moving, create some momentum, create some yards, give an opportunity for some big plays.

“That was our decision going into it and Nick will be our starter.”

Starkel was the Aggies’ starter to open the 2017 season, but suffered a broken ankle in that game that sidelined him for nearly two months.  It turned out to not be a season-ending injury as Starkel returned to start the last four games of Kevin Sumlin‘s final season in College Station, a late-season stint that included a career-high 499-yard effort in a Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

Entering the 2018 offseason as the incumbent, but with a new head coach in Jimbo Fisher in place, Starkel lost the starting job to Kellen Mond and played in just five games last season — the first four of the regular season plus the bowl game.  In those appearances, the redshirt sophomore completed 15-of-22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Bullied boy’s homemade UT t-shirt being sold by Tennessee

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Tennessee may be a trainwreck — or, more appropriately, a self-described shipwreck — on the field at the moment, but, in one instance, they went beyond classy off of it.

A Florida elementary school teacher, Laura Snyder, posted a sad and infuriating story on Facebook earlier this month about one of her students, a young boy, being bullied by a group of girls (guarantee at least one of them was named Karen) during lunchtime. The reason behind the bullying was the unidentified young man wearing a homemade University of Tennessee t-shirt for “College Colors Day” at the school that apparently didn’t meet the Mean Girls standards.

From Snyder’s post, which I highly recommend clicking HERE to read it in its entirety:

Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn’t even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED. I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it’s not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day.

Snyder stated later in the post that she would be buying the devastated young man his own UT shirt while also “wondering if anyone has any connections to the University of Tennessee” as she wants “to make it a little extra special for him.” First, the university responded by sending the boy a care package that included, among other swag, a jersey, hats, bracelets, water bottles, pens and cooling towels.

Then, the boy’s design was turned into a t-shirt that is now on sale at the official UT online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped,” Snyder wrote in her updated Facebook post. “He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!!”

When they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures. Well done, UT and Vols Nation.

(In-post photo credit: Laura Snyder Facebook)

ACL tear ends starting North Carolina corner Patrice Rene’s season

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
The excitement over North Carolina’s first 2-0 start to a season since 2014 has been tempered somewhat by a rather significant injury on the defensive side of the football.

In the first half of the Week 2 win over Miami, fourth-year senior Patrice Rene went down with an unspecified leg injury. Monday, second-time first-year UNC head coach Mack Brown confirmed that the defensive back has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Suffice to say, Rene will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Because of the timing of the injury and the fact that Rene has yet to use his redshirt, the cornerback could return to the Tar Heels for another season in 2020. While Brown said he’s hopeful Rene will return for one more season, the player has yet to determine one way or the other which career path he’ll take.

A three-star 2016 signee according to the 247Sports.com composite, Rene has started 21 games during his time at Chapel Hill, including every game last season. He also started five games as a true freshman and another three in 2017.

Jeremy Pruitt references ‘Titanic’ in discussing Tennessee football

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Welp, that’s one way for a head football coach to paint his program.

Tennessee began its second season under Jeremy Pruitt (after a 5-7 first campaign) with one of the worst losses in the history of college football, a loss that left the underdog vanquishers tossing shade into the next week. UT followed up that loss with a double-overtime loss to BYU in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium that left the Vols 0-2 for the first time since 1988. In between those two losses, a pair of Volunteers football players decided to leave the football program.

During a Knoxville Quarterback Club appearance Monday, Pruitt went with a very head-scratching point of reference in alluding to the twin departures — James Cameron‘s 1997 disaster epic “Titanic.”

From 247Sports.com:

I think ‘Titanic’ came out maybe when I was in college,” Pruitt said. “When the boat starts going down, remember all the mice running to the top, right? We have had a few that left our program, but you will figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don’t.

The head coach intimated that he saw the movie, but the question is: did he watch it all of the way through to the end? Because, you know, it’s an ending I don’t know that I would want associated with my struggling and flailing football program.

Just spitballing here, but I’m guessing Pruitt’s never heard of the Hindenburg because that may have been a more apt reference if he was looking for a historical tragedy. Or some type of catastrophic dumpster fire during the Great Depression, perhaps.

But that’s just me. His mileage obviously varies.