Tennessee offers scholarship to boy bullied over homemade UT shirt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is simply spectacular.

Earlier this week, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

You asked for it, and @UTVolShop made it happen. 🍊👊 https://t.co/nBGYmyooC1 — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 6, 2019

Thus far, more than 50,000 of the shirts have been sold.

Thursday, though, the school went above and beyond the call of duty as UT announced that, “[i]n recognition of the fourth-grader’s Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032.” Additionally, and most importantly, the school wrote, “he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”

“University officials have spoken several times with the boy’s mother, who has expressed gratitude to the university and said the family has been deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring from people around the world,” the school added in its press release.

As we wrote in the initial post, when they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures.

Every member of Vols Nation should be very proud to be associated with such a university.