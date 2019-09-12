Tennessee offers scholarship to boy bullied over homemade UT shirt

This is simply spectacular.
Earlier this week, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.
Thus far, more than 50,000 of the shirts have been sold.
Thursday, though, the school went above and beyond the call of duty as UT announced that, “[i]n recognition of the fourth-grader’s Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032.” Additionally, and most importantly, the school wrote, “he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”
“University officials have spoken several times with the boy’s mother, who has expressed gratitude to the university and said the family has been deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring from people around the world,” the school added in its press release.
As we wrote in the initial post, when they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures.
Every member of Vols Nation should be very proud to be associated with such a university.
Maybe this’ll (mercifully) bring an end to A/C-gate?
Quite the kerfuffle was kicked up earlier this week reports began to surface that the air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room wasn’t functioning properly as Texas played host to LSU in Austin. According to head coach Ed Orgeron, he “called Louisiana Tech (Texas’ Week 1 opponent), and they told us about” the A/C issues, which prompted LSU to bring its own cooling equipment to Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
In response, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement in which he claimed that “our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”
According to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown, Del Conte ordered an internal investigation into the situation; according to the internal report obtained by Brown, the temperature prior to LSU’s arrival was 68 degrees and 74 degrees after the game. From Brown’s report:
The information for the internal report, based on air-conditioning sensors located in the visiting locker room, was gathered by Texas executive senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson, who oversees facilities and operations. Johnson said the sensors revealed the temperature rose from 68 degrees as players, coaches and staff began going in and out of the locker room.
So, we can all move on with our collective lives, right?
This would be a significant development, to say the least.
As Indiana prepares to host No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, head coach Tom Allen revealed Thursday that starting quarterback Michael Penix is dealing with an unspecified injury, describing it “as something not feeling right.” As a result, Penix is being labeled as a game-time decision for the Hoosiers.
Penix won the starting job over the incumbent, Peyton Ramsey, coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.
If Penix is unable to go, at least the Hoosiers would have the veteran Ramsey to fall back on. Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Florida State’s primary punter the last three years, Logan Tyler, maintained that job for the season-opening, come-from-ahead loss to Boise State. However, he was suspended for the Week 2 win over Louisiana-Monroe and, on Wednesday, Willie Taggart confirmed that the suspension will continue indefinitely because of what he described as unspecified violations of team rules.
The Tallahassee Democrat subsequently reported that Tyler is under investigation for a case involving a suspected DUI back in August. The Democrat obtained a copy of the police report connected to the incident:
Tallahassee police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at 2:08 a.m. where a man was found unresponsive. The report says EMS officials were unsure if the victim was unresponsive “due to a possible injury or due to his level of intoxication.”
He was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in an ambulance following the crash. He became responsive during the ambulance ride, but was not coherent.
No serious injuries were noted, but the police report said he had a swollen left eye and abrasions to his face.
Including one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record.
With Tyler sidelined, walk-on Tommy Martin averaged 42.8 yards per punt in Week 2.
At the very least, this was a somewhat curious way to answer what appeared to be an innocuous question seeking an update.
Last week, touted 2019 signee Antonio Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for the Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. This week, the defensive lineman has not participated in any of the three practices — he’s permitted to practice even as he’s under suspension — as Alabama prepares for the SEC opener against South Carolina in Columbia this weekend.
Wednesday, Nick Saban was asked if he had an update on Alfano’s status. “Not really,” the head coach responded, cryptically adding, “[h]e’s kind of disappeared a little bit.”
Immediately after that, Saban launched into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes. From al.com:
I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all mistakes. I make mistakes. Probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do. But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decisions that you make after you make a mistake. So hopefully this will be a learning experience for all the guys on our team.
As it stands right now, Alfano is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.
During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.
A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.