In Wazzu loss, Houston’s D’Eriq King ties Tim Tebow TD record

Team-wise it was a bust, but Friday night was a good one personally for D’Eriq King.

Thanks in large part to Anthony Gordon‘s third straight 400-yard passing game in his first three career starts, No. 20. Washington State was able to take care of business against Houston in a 31-24 win at NRG Stadium in Houston. In the loss, King, the Cougars’ starting quarterback, accounted for one touchdown through the air and another two on the ground.

That means that King has now scored at least one touchdown passing and rushing 14 straight games, tying the FBS record set by Florida’s Tim Tebow more than a decade ago.

Houston QB D'Eriq King has already thrown for a TD and rushed for a TD in the first half tonight. It's his 14th consecutive game with both a Rush TD and a Pass TD, tying the FBS record previously set by Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/GwQpLd1C0n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 14, 2019

In 14 games the past one-plus seasons, the under-the-radar King has accounted for 59 total touchdowns — 40 passing, 19 rushing. In an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, King threw for 36 touchdowns and put up 14 on the ground.

King will get a chance to top Tebow’s FBS record at Tulane next Thursday night.