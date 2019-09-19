Nick Saban says Alabama’s highest-rated 2019 signee has ‘basically quit’ the team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I guess it’s time to close the books on this little mini-soap opera, at least for now.

Antonio Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. Last week, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter nearly a week ago, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time. Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano has entered the NCAA transfer database.

Wednesday, Saban offered up an update in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman has basically quit the team as he hasn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues. The player isn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

Saban on Antonio Alfano, who still hasn't officially entered the NCAA transfer portal: "I just know the guy basically quit." Said Alfano has stopped showing up for football and school and hasn't gone to counseling. "Until he responds, you just have to assume the guy quit." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 18, 2019

Saban asked about Antonio Alfona. Said he doesn't know "the guy basically quit." Hasn't responded to anything from the team. — Christopher Walsh (@BamaCentral) September 18, 2019

With his name in the transfer database, other schools can contact Alfano without receiving permission from Alabama. The true freshman also, as the parents alluded to in their social media posts last week, can pull his name from the portal and remain with the Crimson Tide.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.