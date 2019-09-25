Wyoming indefinitely suspends DB facing pair of felony charges

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to some preliminary punitive measures for one playing member of the Wyoming football program.

Late last week, defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives. In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by head coach Craig Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.

The suspension will preclude Smith from participating in all football-related activities for the time being.

“No one from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have any further comment related to Smith’s suspension,” the program stated in ending the release.

Smith, a two-star 2019 signee, had played in one game as a true freshman prior to his issues. The California native didn’t record a statistic in that lone appearance.