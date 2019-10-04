Getty Images

Report: Oklahoma K Calum Sutherland accused of physically assaulting girlfriend

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Late last month, Oklahoma’s Calum Sutherland was arrested for being drunk in public.  As it turns out, that’s the least of the kicker’s off-field concerns.

According to a report from The Oklahoman, Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.  That was the same day he was arrested for public intoxication.

The newspaper states that the university’s Title IX office is in the initial stages of its investigation.

The alleged victim told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex.  The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”

“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.

Thus far, neither the university nor the football program has commented on Sutherland’s status with the team.  After serving as OU’s primary placekicker the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland did not play in the Week 5 rout of Texas Tech.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on is in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.  In three games this season, Sutherland has connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries.  Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

In place of Sutherland, Brkic made both field-goal attempts and all seven point-afters.

In tweet, RB Khalil Herbert explains misinterpretation is why he’s no longer at Kansas

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Some additional light has been shed on one of the more head-scratching personnel developments of the 2019 season.

Late last month, Khalil Herbert left the Kansas football team for unspecified personal reasons, with head coach Les Miles stating at the time that he didn’t expect the running back anytime soon.  In a statement two days later, Miles wished Herbert and his family the best, saying that “Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Herbert claimed that a misinterpretation was the reason he no longer was with the team.  According to Herbert, he wanted to take advantage of the redshirt rule that allows players to play in four or fewer games in a season without losing a year of eligibility, then return to the Jayhawks in 2020.  The way the tweet reads, Miles and the football program were under the impression he was going to transfer, leading to a parting of ways that Herbert never wanted.

“Redshirting had many unforeseen consequences that my family and I did not know would result from this decision,” Herbert wrote. “Although things did not work out the way either side intended, I want you to know my intention was not to hurt the university, Jayhawk Nation, or my teammates.”

Despite missing last week’s game, Herbert still leads the Jayhawks with 384 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns.  Pooka Williams, who led KU in rushing a year ago and then overcame offseason issues that led to a one-game suspension to start the 2019 campaign, is second on the team with 308 yards this season and will take over as the bellcow in the running game moving forward.

Rutgers latest to feel unintended consequence of revamped redshirt rule

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
When the revamped redshirt rule debuted before the start of last season, a sizable number of coaches loved the fact that it would allow them to get young players some playing time while also allowing them to redshirt if they didn’t participate in more than four games.  One unintended/unanticipated consequence of the rule, however, is that it allows healthy, productive, starting members of teams to shut it down after four games while contemplating a move to another school the following season.

Rutgers is the latest example of the latter phenomenon, but they certainly won’t be the last.

Artur Sitkowski, an 11-game starter under center for the Scarlet Knights a year ago, started the past two games for RU and was expected to do so again this weekend against Maryland.  However, following the blowout loss to Michigan in Week 5, head coach Chris Ash was fired.

Thursday, acting head coach Nunzio Campanile revealed that Sitkowski will not play this weekend as the second-year sophomore quarterback decides how he wants the remainder of the season to play out.

“I had a discussion with Art this morning and he came to me and said he’s considering — he obviously had a really tough week and he’s going through a lot — so he’s contemplating evaluating taking a redshirt,” Campanile said according to nj.com. “He asked not to play in this game so we’ll give him some time, supporting him 1,000 percent. He’s a great kid. He’s been a valuable asset to this team. So we’re going to take time. He’s ready to in an emergency role be the backup and ready to play but obviously there’s a lot of changes this week so we want to make sure we do the right thing by him.”

Sitkowski has played in three games this season.  If he were to play two more and get beyond the four-game threshold, he’d be ineligible to take a redshirt and lose a year of eligibility.  If he stays at or below the threshold, he could remain at RU and maintain three years of eligibility starting next season; he could also transfer and, given the coaching change, likely receiver a waiver that would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020.

Last season as a true freshman, Sitkowski’s 18 interceptions were tied for the most at the FBS level and his 49.1 completion percentage was tied for third-worst, while his 76.4 passer rating was dead-last among all qualified quarterbacks.  This year, Sitkowski completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 429 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sitkowski regained his starting job this season when McLane Carter, a grad transfer from Texas Tech, suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to Iowa.  As Carter still hasn’t been cleared from concussion protocol, Boston College transfer Johnny Langan will get the start this weekend.  As for Langan’s backup?  From nj.com:

While Sitkowski will only be used in an emergency situation, Campanile said true freshman Cole Snyder would go in if there was an immediate need such as Langan’s helmet popping off or a mop-up duty.

In stunning development, Mark Emmert not a fan of NIL movement; NCAA prez says California law ‘just a new form of professionalism’

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
And here I would’ve thought the man in charge of an organization whose goal is to better the lives of student-athletes would be in favor of a movement that would better the lives of student-athletes.  Silly me.

As the train they should’ve been engineering years ago comes barreling toward them in the here and now, the NCAA saw the most “existential threat” to its existence realized earlier this week when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  In the months leading up to that signing and in the days after, nearly a dozen other states indicated they were in some form or fashion in the process of crafting similar legislation, with the promise of additional states climbing along for the NIL ride as well.

In an exclusive interview with the Indianapolis Star, NCAA president Mark Emmert made his first public comments since the legislation was signed into law.  On the one hand, Emmert sounded open to the concept of NIL…

… there is broad-based support for the things the NCAA is already doing around name, image and likeness.

… and that these are areas in which The Association can improve…

We have 1,100 member schools and after talking to a full cross-section of presidents, athletic directors, the vast majority of them all see and recognize this is an area where we need to continue to evolve our rules. We spent the past decade improving as students’ needs changed and made great strides in that direction. Here is another opportunity to address another change going on in the lives of students. People aren’t putting their head in the sand, in fact the contrary.

… while even going so far as acknowledging the NCAA should’ve gotten out in front of this issue a decade ago (ya think???)…

You always want to be more proactive on any of these issues. Do I wish it had been started 10 years ago? Sure but the fact is we were not in a place where we could do it.

… before sliding right back into the tried and true trope of the NCAA, whose members make billions upon billions of dollars annually and whose coaches make millions upon millions annually off the backs of student-athletes, fighting against the inexorable march toward professionalism in collegiate athletics…

This is just a new form of professionalism and a different way of converting students into employees. (They may be) paid in a fashion different than a paycheck, but that doesn’t make them not paid.

Yeah, that’s not even remotely correct.  The students forming a union to collectively bargain for their rights, that is converting students into employees.  What this would do is allow student-athletes the right to profit off their own names, images and likenesses, just as any English or music major can do while they are still enrolled in school.  That’s all it is, nothing more.  You’ve allowed what was a molehill a few years ago to turn into a mountain that you simply can’t successfully climb, all in an effort to keep your thumb firmly pressed on an underpaid group of individuals who are in large part responsible for the burgeoning financial windfall college football has realized over the past decade.

Besides, given the choice, wouldn’t member institutions prefer athletes profiting off themselves rather than unionizing and inevitably eating into their own (immense) profits?

Title IX a half-century ago didn’t lead to doomsday for collegiate athletics as prophesied.  Hell, just a few years ago, increased stipends were going to lead to college football Armageddon according to some; they didn’t… and this won’t either — with the eventual help of the federal government, of course.

Howard confirms investigation into Ron Prince allegations

By John TaylorOct 4, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the book is still very wide open on a disturbing-sounding development that has played out over the past several days at a Historically Black College and University.

Earlier this week, Caylin Newton, brother of 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Howard.  A day later, a report surfaced in which Howard’s head coach, Ron Prince, was accused by anonymous parents of harassing, bullying and verbally and mentally abusing his football players since he arrived at the program this past offseason.

In a letter sent to not only the university’s president and athletic director but also to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as well as the NCAA, one parent acknowledged that while these are currently just allegations, they “sincerely hope that there is an investigation into what is being reported and that the hostile environment is addressed before a student has a mental breakdown or commits suicide because of this treatment.”

At the time of our posting, the university had not yet responded to CFT’s emailed request for a comment on the accusations; subsequent to that, we did receive a response confirming that the allegations are being investigated.

Howard University does not tolerate verbal abuse or threats of any kind. The safety and well-being of our students [are] of paramount importance and always our number one priority. We are taking swift action to understand and investigate the allegations pertaining to the treatment of student-athletes on the football team.

The 50-year-old Prince is in his first season as the head coach at Howard, with the Bison off to a rough 1-4 start to the season that included a 79-0 loss to Maryland in the opener.  A longtime college football coach, Prince spent three years (2006-08) as the head coach at Kansas State after succeeding Bill Snyder following his first retirement.

This past season, Prince was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.