No. 5 LSU hoping to get back three key pieces for huge matchup with No. 7 Florida

The starting cavalry could be arriving just in time for No. 5 LSU’s huge showdown with the seventh-ranked Florida Gators this weekend.

A trio of significant contributors — linebacker Michael Divinity, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (pictured), left tackle Saahdiq Charles — have all missed various amounts of action over the past couple of weeks. Divinity was sidelined for the Week 6 win over Utah State because of a leg injury while Charles missed the same game because of a coach’s decision; Lawrence has missed the past three games because of a couple of health issues, including an ankle injury.

With a home date against the Gators looming, head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he is hopeful the Tigers will get the two defensive players back while he expects Charles to return as well.

In addition to those three, Terrace Marshall‘s remarkably speedy recovery from a fractured foot hit another milestone as the wide receiver returned to practice Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery.

When Marshall went down with the injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season. This time last week, however, Orgeron confirmed that Marshall was ahead of schedule, although it’s still unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Gators.

At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level. He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.

It’s not all positive on the injury front for LSU, however, as starting defensive end Glen Logan is anywhere from questionable and doubtful for this weekend. Logan hasn’t played since the Week 2 win over Texas because of injury.