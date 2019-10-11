Fired Rutgers HC Chris Ash helping Texas prep for Oklahoma?

For the first time in nearly a decade, Reggie Bush returned earlier this season to the Coliseum field on which he starred, albeit only as part of his job as a FOX Sports college football analyst. In the not-too-distant future, Bush could wholly be back in the good graces of the USC football program.

In June of 2010, the NCAA, citing lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, levied historic sanctions on the USC football program as a result of Bush — and his family — accepting impermissible benefits from “unscrupulous agents.” As part of the punitive measures, USC was forced to permanently dissociate itself from Bush.

Thanks to a previously-unknown rule change, however, that disassociation is no longer permanent, as explained by interim USC athletic director Dave Roberts. In an interview with Rivals.com, Roberts, who’s been rather chatty of late since taking over after Lynn Swann “stepped down,” stated that, two years ago, the NCAA “reduced any disassociation to a 10-year disassociation.”

This means, in June of 2020, USC will officially be allowed to welcome Bush back into the Trojan family. From the report:

The COI, which I sit on — Committee on Infractions — had recently put through a rule change. It’s called an IOP — internal operating procedure — which basically reduced any disassociation to a 10-year disassociation, much like what was given to [former Michigan basketball star] Chris Webber,” Roberts explained. “So in June of 2020, the disassociation for Bush will expire and it’s going to be up to the university what the university wants to do.” Roberts said this IOP actually was adopted back in October of 2017, but it has not yet crept into the external dialogue surrounding Bush’s ongoing distance from USC.

So, would USC welcome Bush back when the disassociation ends?

“USC has long said that we would love to have Reggie back around campus, but the NCAA has mandated the school permanently disassociate from Reggie,” USC sports information director Tim Tessalone told the Los Angeles Times in September of this year, after Bush’s Coliseum appearance in his role as a TV analyst. “If we did so, it would lead to further NCAA penalties. We have tried several times to appeal the permanent disassociation with no luck. … We’re going to keep trying, but this isn’t a USC decision.”

So, there you have it. It appears Bush will indeed be welcomed back.

It begs the question, though: Why did Roberts know about the rule change and seemingly no one else at the university did, or at least others knew about it and failed to clue the SID in? One would think that’s something of which that department should be aware.