Getty Images

LSU LB Michael Divinity Jr. expected to start vs. Florida, Tigers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. unlikely to play

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday night’s mega-matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida will see some big reinforcements return to the starting lineup for the Tigers.

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will return to the starting 11 in Death Valley for the first time since he was injured late last month against Vanderbilt. Defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won’t take the first snaps against the Gators but appear likely to play in the game for the first time since exiting with injuries in the team’s win over Texas in Week 2.

While the news is great on the defensive side of the ball for Ed Orgeron’s squad, it’s tempered a bit on offense as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is not expected to play per the Advertiser. While it was hinted earlier in the week that his recovery from a foot injury was going well, senior Derrick Dillon remains the top option in Marshall’s place. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and left guard Ed Ingram both seem to be full go as well and will be part of a rotation up front on Saturday if they don’t wind up starting.

Either way, that’s a lot of veterans returning to action for LSU just in time for some of the team’s biggest tests. Perhaps that’s one factor as to why the Tigers are a nearly two touchdown favorite at home against a top 10 Florida team.

Colorado State was delayed nearly seven hours getting into Albuquerque ahead of game against New Mexico

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While charter travel is the norm for college football programs around the country nowadays, that doesn’t mean the entire experience isn’t subject to the same issues you have when trying to make your 40 minute connection in Atlanta.

Case in point came courtesy of Colorado State this week, which was set to arrive in Albuquerque Thursday night ahead of their game Friday against conference rival New Mexico. Instead of landing in time for dinner and a walkthrough however, the Rams had issues with their plane and didn’t leave Fort Collins until nearly seven hours later.

Per The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle, that resulted in an arrival closer to midnight:

While such a delay isn’t terrible all things considered, it probably did cut into players’ sleeping time and no doubt threw a wrench in any plans for the team’s normal day-before routine.

It probably didn’t help matters that a big storm system rolled through Colorado just as the team was leaving too, leaving several inches of snow in Fort Collins and the surrounding area.

Thankfully for the Rams and Lobos, kickoff will see clear skies and temperatures floating around 60 degrees for their clash tonight.

Uniform Roundup: Baylor, Oregon State both using retro logos this weekend, Missouri and West Virginia debuting unique looks too

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

What’s old is new again for a few college football programs this weekend as several are debuting some new threads for key conference matchups on Saturday.

While uniforms are swapped out by teams on a regular basis, Week 7 seems like it is seeing an uptick in new looks around the country as homecoming season begins in earnest. Here’s a quick spin from coast-to-coast catching you up with a few threats you might want to keep an eye out for when surfing channels.

Let’s start in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon State is hoping to pull off a massive upset against No. 15 Utah in Corvallis by breaking out the ‘Retro Benny’ logo on their helmets that was the primary logo for the Beavers for a number of years. While their current logo is sharp and modern, this is the look most fans know and love in orange and black.

Down South, Big 12 contender Baylor is also going retro with their ‘Sailor Bear’ uniforms for a clash with in-state rival Texas Tech. The Bears wore a similar look last year with white helmets in a win against Oklahoma State.

It’s homecoming at Missouri this weekend as the Tigers hope to get a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and the school is using the occasion to sprinkle in a little extra gold on the uniforms by debuting a new ‘Block M’ helmet.

West Virginia is also getting in on the action with a nod to their state’s coal mining history in going all-gray for the first time since 2012 for their game against Iowa State.

Not to be outdone, Coastal Carolina is rolling out the blackout look (with slick teal accents) for their #FunBelt conference game against Georgia State.

Did we miss a new uniform combination that’s out of the norm for your school? Feel free to tweet us @CFTalk and let us know.

Kansas and Louisiana Tech reportedly ink home-and-home series starting in 2027

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Les Miles is returning to the state of Louisiana.

Ok, well, Miles’ successor is probably headed to the Bayou State but it’s nice to think about the possibilities of the Mad Hatter returning to the region where he reached the pinnacle of college football success.

Sadly Miles’ Kansas program won’t be playing at his old haunt of LSU, but reportedly will head to Ruston instead to take on Louisiana Tech. Per FBSchedules, a contract between the two schools says that a home-and-home between the Jayhawks and Bulldogs will kickoff on Sept. 18, 2027 in Lawrence and have a return date set for Sept. 16, 2028 at Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium.

That 2028 game will be the first time the two programs have played in Ruston though the pair have met four times before, with Charlie Weis leading KU to a rousing 13-10 victory over the Bulldogs in their most recent meeting in 2013.

Both schools still have work to do in terms of filling out the rest of their non-conference schedules as the 2027/2028 dates are just the second game on the docket for Kansas (a Washington State series being the other) and the first for LaTech. 

Not for nothing, but LSU also has openings in 2027/2028 if Kansas AD Jeff Long really wants to double down in the state as well….

Arkansas, Penn State trade Group of Five opponents for 2020 season openers

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While it’s not technically a college football trade, that is basically what Arkansas and Penn State pulled off this week. 

In a move you simply don’t see much, the two Power Five schools essentially traded Group of Five opponents for their 2020 season openers according to a number of reports.

WholeHogSports first reported that the Razorbacks had inked a deal to replace Kent State with Nevada for the SEC program’s season opener on Sept. 5, 2020. The originally scheduled game against the Golden Flashes wasn’t cancelled outright, but was instead shifted back to Sept. 9, 2023.

Now that whole switcheroo would have left Penn State (and Kent State) with an opening on Sept. 5 because, you see, they had previously scheduled the Wolf Pack for that same date. With Nevada instead going Southeast and not Northeast that week, the Nittany Lions apparently did the easiest thing for everybody and added the Golden Flashes to the docket instead. 

So while it may not have truly happened like a few GM’s trading players on the professional level, it sort of played out that way in Arkansas and Penn State essentially swapping Kent State and Nevada on the schedule in 2020. Everybody apparently seems happy with the new arrangement and we’re guessing that the money works out for both the MAC and Mountain West programs to accommodate the changes too.

Arkansas and Nevada will play next season for the first time ever as a result, which is certainly an interesting decision on account of the Razorbacks considering they’ve lost to Mountain West programs each of the last two years (San Jose State in 2019, at Colorado State in 2018) and Jay Norvell’s Wolf Pack recently upset a Power Five opponent (Purdue) this season. Either way, they’ll serve as Arkansas’ warm-up before the team travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Sept. 12, 2020. Home games against FCS Charleston Southern and Louisiana-Monroe round out the program’s non-conference schedule.

As for PSU, they know Kent State well having met six times in State College over the years — most recently a 63-10 win for the Nittany Lions in 2018. Penn State also travels to Virginia Tech and hosts San Jose State in their non-conference slate next season.

Nevada, meanwhile, also has a cross-country trip to USF in late September and hosts UTEP and UC Davis in non-con action in 2020. That’s nothing compared to the Golden Flashes however, as Kent State hosts Kennesaw State and travels to two SEC teams next year, Kentucky and Alabama, in addition to the trip to Beaver Stadium.