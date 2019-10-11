LSU LB Michael Divinity Jr. expected to start vs. Florida, Tigers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. unlikely to play

Saturday night’s mega-matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida will see some big reinforcements return to the starting lineup for the Tigers.

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will return to the starting 11 in Death Valley for the first time since he was injured late last month against Vanderbilt. Defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won’t take the first snaps against the Gators but appear likely to play in the game for the first time since exiting with injuries in the team’s win over Texas in Week 2.

While the news is great on the defensive side of the ball for Ed Orgeron’s squad, it’s tempered a bit on offense as wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is not expected to play per the Advertiser. While it was hinted earlier in the week that his recovery from a foot injury was going well, senior Derrick Dillon remains the top option in Marshall’s place. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and left guard Ed Ingram both seem to be full go as well and will be part of a rotation up front on Saturday if they don’t wind up starting.

Either way, that’s a lot of veterans returning to action for LSU just in time for some of the team’s biggest tests. Perhaps that’s one factor as to why the Tigers are a nearly two touchdown favorite at home against a top 10 Florida team.