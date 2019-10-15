Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma see playoff odds shorten

As we’re right at the halfway point of the 2019 regular season (already???), the race for the playoffs is beginning to take shape, at least wagering-wise.
In its latest set of odds released this week, one offshore sportsbook continues to have the two combatants for the 2018 title, Alabama and Clemson, as the co-favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Both the Crimson Tide and the Tigers come in at 5/2 after sitting at 11/4 a week ago.
Ohio State is next at 5/1 (11/2 last week at this time), followed by LSU at 11/2 (7/1) and Oklahoma at 6/1 (9/1).
There’s a significant gap between that group and the next one that includes Georgia, which tumbled to 14/1 from 7/1 coming off its loss to unranked South Carolina in Athens. Also at 14/1 is Wisconsin, which sat at 25/1 this time last week.
The only other team even remotely in that neighborhood is Penn State, which saw their odds shorten from 33/1 to 25/1.
Not that it’s mattered much production-wise, No. 2 LSU will again be without one of its top playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
When Terrace Marshall went down with a foot injury in the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt, it was initially reported that the LSU wide receiver was expected to be sidelined for as long as a month. That timeline was subsequently extended out, with Ed Orgeron stating that Marshall could return toward the “latter part” of the regular season.
On his radio show two weeks ago, however, Orgeron indicated that the wide receiver was ahead of schedule; that, though, gave way to Marshall missing each of the past two games. With Mississippi State on tap this weekend, Orgeron has already confirmed that Marshall will be sidelined for a third straight game.
According to the coach, Marshall is “not ready to play yet” but will participate in some individual drills as he continues to work his way back onto the field.
Following the MSU game, LSU will play host to Auburn. After that, and coming off a bye, LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama.
At the time of his injury, Marshall’s six touchdown receptions this season were tied for second at the FBS level. He was also tied for second on the Tigers with 20 catches while his 304 receiving yards were good for third on the team.
As expected, Alabama will be without one of its top skill-position players for the first two quarters of its annual Third Saturday in October grudge match with Tennessee.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 win over Texas A&M, Devonta Smith, one of the top wide receivers in the country and a player who was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier last week, was ejected after throwing a punch at A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal. It appeared that both players threw “football punches,” although Smith was the only one ejected.
Following the game, Nick Saban lamented the fact that the Crimson Tide failed to finish the game with class.
Monday, Saban confirmed that Smith will be sidelined for the first half of this Saturday night’s matchup with Tennessee. The head coach also lamented Smith’s brain-dead decision that will cost him the playing time.
“You can’t make emotional decisions on the field,” Saban said. “You have to have enough discipline to walk away. …
“Smitty’s a great guy. He’s one of the best guys, hardest workers, does everything right. But it doesn’t make any difference. When you make emotional decisions, (when) you don’t have a brain (and) you make bad decisions, sometimes they lead to consequences.
Smith is currently tied for third nationally in receiving touchdowns (nine), 10th in receiving yards (636) and 22nd in receptions (38).
As the motto says, it just means more. In this case, though, the more is “stupidity.”
According to the Tuscaloosa News, a freshman student at the University of Alabama, Connor Bruce Croll, 19, is being accused of phoning in a threat to Tiger Stadium during last Saturday’s Florida-LSU football game. The News writes that Croll “was booked into jail early Sunday, where records list him as a ‘fugitive from justice'” and that “[h]e is being held without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge.”
Croll could be facing a felony charge, at least initially, when the case moves to the state of Louisiana.
At this moment, the exact nature of the threat hasn’t been divulged, at least publicly.
“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend,” a statement from the University of Alabama began. “Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.
“UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”
Alabama and LSU, currently ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, are set to square off Nov. 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
This offseason, Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers traveling to Norman this weekend, the quarterback was looking forward to an on-field homecoming against his former team.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll get the opportunity.
In the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to Iowa State, Kendall went down with an unspecified upper-body injury and didn’t return. Whether he returns this week remains up in the air as well as Neal Brown labeled Kendall as questionable for WVU’s road trip to OU.
For what it’s worth, Kendall’s former coach hopes the player is healthy enough to take the field.
“I think a lot of Austin and his family,” OU’s Lincoln Riley said. “Excited to see him get a chance. He’s done a good job and he’ll keep getting better. I hope the best for him with his health.”
In his first season as WVU’s starter, Kendall has completed 66 of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns versus seven interceptions. His 129 passer rating is ninth among Big 12 quarterbacks and 82nd nationally.
If Kendall is ultimately ruled out, Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, would get the start. Trey Lowe would then serve as Allison’s primary backup.