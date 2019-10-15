Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma see playoff odds shorten

As we’re right at the halfway point of the 2019 regular season (already???), the race for the playoffs is beginning to take shape, at least wagering-wise.

In its latest set of odds released this week, one offshore sportsbook continues to have the two combatants for the 2018 title, Alabama and Clemson, as the co-favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship. Both the Crimson Tide and the Tigers come in at 5/2 after sitting at 11/4 a week ago.

Ohio State is next at 5/1 (11/2 last week at this time), followed by LSU at 11/2 (7/1) and Oklahoma at 6/1 (9/1).

There’s a significant gap between that group and the next one that includes Georgia, which tumbled to 14/1 from 7/1 coming off its loss to unranked South Carolina in Athens. Also at 14/1 is Wisconsin, which sat at 25/1 this time last week.

The only other team even remotely in that neighborhood is Penn State, which saw their odds shorten from 33/1 to 25/1.