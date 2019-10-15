Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra out a second game

Oklahoma will again be without the services of one of the top tight ends a season ago.
Grant Calcaterra did not play in OU’s win over rival Texas this past weekend because of an unspecified injury. Monday, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the tight end has already been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against West Virginia.
Riley continues to decline to address the specific nature of the junior’s injury.
Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he has just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.
It appears one of the most explosive players in the Big Ten will again be sidelined.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Minnesota, Rondale Moore did not suit up for Purdue’s Week 6 loss to Penn State. After stating that the injury would be a “week-to-week thing,” head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed that Moore would miss the Week 7 matchup with Maryland as well.
Monday, ahead of this Saturday’s game against Iowa, Brohm didn’t yet rule the wide receiver out but also stated that he’s “not real optimistic” Moore will be available.
A final decision is expected sometime later this week.
Despite missing a pair of games, Moore still leads the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and is second in yards (387) and touchdowns (two). He’s also the team’s top returner in kicks (16.8 yards per return) and punts (7.2 ypr).
As Georgia looks to bounceback from a soul-crushing loss, the Bulldogs could be at less than 100 percent on the offensive side of the ball.
Already, starting guard Justin Shaffer has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Additionally, the status of one of UGA’s starting wide receivers, Lawrence Cager, is very much up in the air, with head coach Kirby Smart decidedly pessimistic about his availability.
Cager is dealing with a rib issue on top of a shoulder injury with which he was already dealing nursing into Week 6. Shaffer has an unspecified neck injury.
Both players suffered their latest injuries in the home loss to unranked South Carolina.
Through six games, Cager, a transfer from Miami, is tied for the team lead in receptions (19) and receiving touchdowns. His 245 yards receiving are second on the team.
Shaffer started every game this season thus far, which were the first starts of the true junior’s collegiate career.
Sometimes, believe it or not, there are things more important than football.
Monday, Chad Morris announced that D’Vone McClure had made the decision to leave the Arkansas football team. Per the head coach, the linebacker, who has a son, is moving on because of family responsibilities.
At least at the moment, the redshirt junior doesn’t intend to transfer.
“From my communication with him it was him stepping away for family purposes,” Morris said according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That’s what he shared with me. He has not entered the transfer portal…as of me walking down here, or not that I’ve heard of.”
McClure, who was actually a professional baseball player for four years after being selected in the 2012 MLB draft before embarking on a college football career, had played in six games this season. Prior to his decision to step away, McClure had been listed as the Razorbacks’ No. 2 weakside linebacker.
All told, McClure played in 18 games during his time in Fayetteville.
Welp, that’s certainly one way to look at it.
Last week, wide receiver Theo Howard announced on social media that, “[a]fter careful consideration and discussion with my family, and the UCLA coaching staff, regarding my limited participation this season I have requested a redshirt and to be entered into the transfer portal to allow myself to openly explore the best opportunities to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue higher education.” Speaking on Howard’s decision, Chip Kelly indicated that he had no issue with the move.
At all.
“If I was Theo,” the head coach said this weekend, “I would do the same thing. …
“Grad school’s not guaranteed here, so he’s got to look and see if there are opportunities out there for him. … What if he doesn’t get into grad school here? So then now what does he do? So he’s doing what he should be doing.”
Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.