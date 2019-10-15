Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra out a second game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma will again be without the services of one of the top tight ends a season ago.

Grant Calcaterra did not play in OU’s win over rival Texas this past weekend because of an unspecified injury. Monday, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the tight end has already been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against West Virginia.

Riley continues to decline to address the specific nature of the junior’s injury.

Riley: Grant Calcaterra has an injury and won’t play this week against West Virginia. #Sooners — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) October 14, 2019

Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he has just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.