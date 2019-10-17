Alabama’s highest-rated 2019 signee now officially in the portal

Well, that was certainly a quick turnaround for what’s been an extended soap opera.

After a month or so of uncertainty, it was reported Wednesday afternoon that Antonio Alfano is no longer listed on Alabama’s official roster. Several hours later, it was reported that Alfano’s name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While players always have the opportunity to remove their name from the portal and remain at their current school, it seems highly unlikely that will be the case with Alfano, at least based on how the past few weeks have played out.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time. Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues. The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.