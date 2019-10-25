Arkansas has reportedly stopped paying Bret Bielema’s buyout

When Arkansas eventually pulled the trigger on firing former head coach Bret Bielema, much of the discussion around the decision centered on the massive buyout he was owed — on the order of some $12 million. That’s a lot of money for any program to eat but, as it turns out, the Razorbacks may not wind up parting with that entire amount of cash when all is said and done.
How is that possible? Well, the school has apparently decided to simply stop paying Bielema as part of a contract dispute with the ex-coach and his agent per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
It has become fairly common knowledge that the Razorback Foundation, with the blessing of the University of Arkansas, decided former head coach Bret Bielema was not living up to his end of the contract.
His contract called for him to actively pursue another job.
Instead, Bielema became a volunteer for the New England Patriots for more than a year. Then it was announced he would become the defensive line coach for the Patriots in 2019.
So instead of dropping $12 million in 37 equal payments though 2020, the school will have instead paid out just over $4 million to part ways with Bielema. That’s good news for the school and not great news for their former and current head coach (Chad Morris’ buyout is in the $10 million range after a 4-15 start to his tenure in Fayetteville)
Naturally, Bielema and his agent (Neil Cornrich) are none to happy at the development and loss of a significant chunk of change and are going to court over the buyout and what the coach did or did not do in terms of fulfilling some of his obligations to mitigate or pursue other jobs. While it’s not known how far along the legal proceedings are, something says this has the potential to get ugly given what’s at stake for both sides.
Suffice to say, Northwestern’s defensive line will be less than 100 percent when it takes the field this coming weekend.
Thursday night, Northwestern released its injury report for this Saturday’s game against No. 20 Iowa in Evanston. Just two names were listed on the report, and both are defensive linemen — Earnest Brown IV and Trevor Kent. Unfortunately for both the players and the program, the linemen have been ruled out for Week 9 with unspecified injuries.
Both Brown and Kent suffered their injuries in the blowout loss to Ohio State last Friday.
Kent had started the first six games of the 2019 season, marking the first starts of his collegiate career. The sophomore’s two quarterback hits are tied for second on the team.
A junior, Brown is listed as a backup defensive end. This season, he has been credited with 15 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.
The Wildcats have lost four in a row heading into this weekend; they haven’t lost five straight since they were in the midst of a seven-game losing streak in 2014.
For the third straight week, Miami will be going back to its past for its starter under center.
Because of an injury to season-opening starter Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry had started the past two games for the Hurricanes. In that second game, however, Perry suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder that left his status for this weekend’s matchup with Pitt up in the air.
Early Friday afternoon, though, the Hurricanes announced that it will indeed be Perry that gets the start against the Panthers Saturday afternoon. Williams, who head coach Manny Diaz had previously stated was The U’s starting quarterback when healthy, will serve as Perry’s backup.
This season, Perry, who started six games in 2018, has completed nearly 61 percent of his 110 passes for 871 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He also has a pair of touchdowns on the ground
Chip Kelly couldn’t blame Theo Howard for his decision to transfer from UCLA, and now some other team will reap the benefits that come from having the wide receiver on its roster. First, though, Howard will need to significantly whittle down a sizable list of suitors.
In an interview with 247Sports.com, Howard said he’s heard from “a lot” of schools, “from Minnesota to Miami to Virginia to Florida,” the website wrote. The receiver further pared the list down to the schools with which he’s talked the most: Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.
According to Howard, he already has official visits set up with Arizona and Baylor. He’s working on setting up other officials, with the goal of making a decision on a new school by “late, late November.”
Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.
Howard, a four-star 2016 signee, is expected to graduate from UCLA in December. That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.
For the moment, Ohio State is batting .500 on the injury front, with the possibility of that percentage going up ahead of its huge Week 9 matchup with Wisconsin.
Starting linebacker Baron Browning (pictured) missed all of last Friday night’s win over Northwestern because of an unspecified injury, while starting left tackle Thayer Munford may as well have been sidelined for the entire contest as he was on the field for fewer than 15 snaps as he worked his way through what’s believed to be an ankle injury. Neither player is listed on the Buckeyes’ status report for this weekend sent out Friday morning, which means each will be available to play against the Badgers; in fact, Munford is listed as a starter on the depth chart released for the UW game while Browning is listed as a co-starter along with Tuf Borland.
Where the uncertainty arises is that two other starters, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and wide receiver Austin Mack, are listed as game-time decisions on the status report.
Cooper missed the first four games of the season because of a high-ankle sprain. He had played in the last three games before returning to the status report.
As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.
Mack is currently fourth on the receiver-loaded Buckeyes in receptions (15), receiving yards (207) and touchdowns (two). He came into his senior season with 689 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches.