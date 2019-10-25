Visits to Arizona, Baylor on tap for UCLA transfer WR Theo Howard

Chip Kelly couldn’t blame Theo Howard for his decision to transfer from UCLA, and now some other team will reap the benefits that come from having the wide receiver on its roster. First, though, Howard will need to significantly whittle down a sizable list of suitors.

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Howard said he’s heard from “a lot” of schools, “from Minnesota to Miami to Virginia to Florida,” the website wrote. The receiver further pared the list down to the schools with which he’s talked the most: Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.

According to Howard, he already has official visits set up with Arizona and Baylor. He’s working on setting up other officials, with the goal of making a decision on a new school by “late, late November.”

Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.

Howard, a four-star 2016 signee, is expected to graduate from UCLA in December. That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.