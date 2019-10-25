Visits to Arizona, Baylor on tap for UCLA transfer WR Theo Howard

Chip Kelly couldn’t blame Theo Howard for his decision to transfer from UCLA, and now some other team will reap the benefits that come from having the wide receiver on its roster. First, though, Howard will need to significantly whittle down a sizable list of suitors.
In an interview with 247Sports.com, Howard said he’s heard from “a lot” of schools, “from Minnesota to Miami to Virginia to Florida,” the website wrote. The receiver further pared the list down to the schools with which he’s talked the most: Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.
According to Howard, he already has official visits set up with Arizona and Baylor. He’s working on setting up other officials, with the goal of making a decision on a new school by “late, late November.”
Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.
Howard, a four-star 2016 signee, is expected to graduate from UCLA in December. That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.
For the moment, Ohio State is batting .500 on the injury front, with the possibility of that percentage going up ahead of its huge Week 9 matchup with Wisconsin.
Starting linebacker Baron Browning (pictured) missed all of last Friday night’s win over Northwestern because of an unspecified injury, while starting left tackle Thayer Munford may as well have been sidelined for the entire contest as he was on the field for fewer than 15 snaps as he worked his way through what’s believed to be an ankle injury. Neither player is listed on the Buckeyes’ status report for this weekend sent out Friday morning, which means each will be available to play against the Badgers; in fact, Munford is listed as a starter on the depth chart released for the UW game while Browning is listed as a co-starter along with Tuf Borland.
Where the uncertainty arises is that two other starters, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and wide receiver Austin Mack, are listed as game-time decisions on the status report.
Cooper missed the first four games of the season because of a high-ankle sprain. He had played in the last three games before returning to the status report.
As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.
Mack is currently fourth on the receiver-loaded Buckeyes in receptions (15), receiving yards (207) and touchdowns (two). He came into his senior season with 689 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches.
For the foreseeable future, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party isn’t going anywhere.
Amidst rumors that the rivalry game could return to their respective campuses, Florida and Georgia announced Friday morning that the two sides have reached an agreement with the city of Jacksonville to keep the annual matchup at TIAA Bank Field through 2023. There is also an additional option of two more years to keep the game in Jacksonville through 2025 as well.
The new agreement, which still needs the approval of the Jacksonville City Council, will give each school an increased financial guarantee beginning with the 2020 game, one year before the old deal was set to expire. Currently at $250,000 per school, that number will increase to $1 million in 2020 and 2021, then move to $1.25 million for 2022 and 2023.
“We are excited to continue one of the greatest traditions in all of college football in having the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “The Florida-Georgia game is more than a football game, it’s a week-long celebration of two storied programs meeting on a neutral field that has created generational memories for both fan bases. We are appreciative of the partnership we have with the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Lenny Curry to extend our agreement.”
“We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country – a border states battle between Georgia and Florida,” Stricklin’s UGA counterpart, Greg McGarity, said in his statement. “The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”
The Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville 84 of the past 86 years. The only time in that span it wasn’t was in 1994 and 1995 when the old Gator Bowl underwent a renovation ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars entering the NFL.
This year’s WLOCP is set for next Saturday, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Louisville has all but washed its hands of one of its one-time megaboosters.
Last summer, Louisville moved quickly to distance itself from the controversy surrounding racist remarks made by that booster, John Schnatter, better known as the founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain. In the ensuing days, the university removed the Papa John’s name and logo from Cardinal Stadium, home of the football Cardinals, signage that had been part of a naming rights agreement that was scheduled to run through the year 2040.
WDRB-TV in Louisville wrote that Schnatter had owned “the naming rights to what is now called Cardinal Stadium through 2040 as part of a series of deals that date its construction in 1990.” Thursday night, the university confirmed that a settlement agreement has been reached between Schnatter and the University of Louisville Athletic Association that will revert the naming rights back to the school.
In exchange, Schnatter will receive a total of $9.5 million over the next five-plus years. An immediate payment of $1.5 million will be made, with an additional $2 million annually being paid over each of the next four years.
It’s expected that the university will secure a new title sponsor for Cardinal Stadium before the start of the 2020 season.
Barring something unexpected, Isaiah Pryor could soon find himself with a new college football home.
Late last month, Pryor’s father confirmed that his son had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would be a departure from Ohio State. Not long after, the defensive back took a visit to the Notre Dame campus for the USC game.
However, no decision was made as Pryor’s mother was unable to make that trip; a second visit has since been scheduled around the Nov. 2 game against Virginia Tech and, this time around, mom will be in tow.
After that second visit, many assume Pryor will commit to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Fighting Irish.
“They have delivered on everything,” Pryor, speaking to NDInsider.com, said about his interactions with Notre Dame. “So I’m confident with them. I feel like we just have to keep building this relationship. I’m excited to get back up there.”
A four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as the No. 8 safety in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 63 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pryor started seven games as a true sophomore last season and played in a total of 30 games during his time in Columbus, including three in 2019.
Pryor is expected to graduate in December, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020. Because he can take a redshirt for 2019, he will have two years of eligibility moving forward.