Alabama, Ohio State see title odds shorten

Given the injury issue at the most important position in the sport, it’s kind of head-scratching to see one of the teams mentioned in the headline with shorter title odds, yet here we are.

Earlier this week, one offshore sportsbook released its odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, with Alabama leapfrogging Clemson as the new favorite at 11/4 (up from 3/1). Just a week ago, the Tigers had jumped the Crimson Tide but saw their odds lengthen a bit in the new release from 5/2 to 3/1.

Ohio State, sitting at 5/1 seven days ago, now stands at 3/1. LSU remains steady at 9/2, while Georgia got a bump up from 14/1 to 12/1.

Coming off its shocking upset loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma tumbled from 6/1 to 20/1. Arguably in large part because of that upset, Oregon went from 33/1 to 20/1 as the Pac-12’s playoff hopes, dead and buried a few weeks ago, have gotten the Lazarus treatment.