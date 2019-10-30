Alabama, Ohio State see title odds shorten

Given the injury issue at the most important position in the sport, it’s kind of head-scratching to see one of the teams mentioned in the headline with shorter title odds, yet here we are.
Earlier this week, one offshore sportsbook released its odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, with Alabama leapfrogging Clemson as the new favorite at 11/4 (up from 3/1). Just a week ago, the Tigers had jumped the Crimson Tide but saw their odds lengthen a bit in the new release from 5/2 to 3/1.
Ohio State, sitting at 5/1 seven days ago, now stands at 3/1. LSU remains steady at 9/2, while Georgia got a bump up from 14/1 to 12/1.
Coming off its shocking upset loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma tumbled from 6/1 to 20/1. Arguably in large part because of that upset, Oregon went from 33/1 to 20/1 as the Pac-12’s playoff hopes, dead and buried a few weeks ago, have gotten the Lazarus treatment.
Here’s yet another example of how there are many things much more important — and precious — than football.
A highly-touted transfer from Clemson, Hunter Johnson was Northwestern’s season-opening starter and started the next three games as well. However, what has been described as a minor knee injury suffered in the late-September loss to Wisconsin has played a role in the quarterback being sidelined for the past three games. It wasn’t, though, the sole reason.
As it turns out, and following a “heart-to-heart” conversation with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Johnson decided to put football on the backburner recently as his mother battles cancer, something the player revealed to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune following Tuesday’s practice.
His mother, Shana, was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering from chemotherapy and a mastectomy less than two weeks ago.
“[The head coach and I] cleared the air a little bit,” Johnson said. “Since that conversation, things have been great.
According to Johnson, his mother “has a couple of more procedures” but “[a]t this point things are good.”
Johnson has been practicing throughout his in-game sabbatical and hopes to return to the playing field soon — NU heads to Johnson’s home state of Indiana to play the Hoosiers this weekend — if for nothing more than to follow through on his mom’s edict.
“She doesn’t want what’s going on back home to affect what’s going on here,” Johnson told Greenstein. “As hard as that is, you’ve got to find a way.”
Didn’t you have a feeling this was how Nick Saban was going to let this play out?
With top-ranked Alabama crushing Arkansas and second-ranked LSU doing what it needed to hold off Auburn, Week 9 officially set the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the Tigers and the Tide in Week 11. As we’re in the midst of 14 days of unrelenting, breathless hype for the latest edition of the Game of the Century, though, the overriding individual storyline is undoubtedly Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability.
The Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback and at-one-point Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over rival Tennessee in Week 8 and didn’t play this past Saturday in the blowout win over the Hogs. Following surgery, the junior’s return to the playing field has been a fluid situation.
After easily getting past the Razorbacks, and saying he’s “doing really, really well,” Nick Saban stated that he expected a midweek (this week) return to practice for Tagovailoa; that has indeed been the case, although the head coach, not surprisingly, will continue to hold his Tua availability cards close to the vest in the coming days — and probably right up until kickoff.
While the signs continue to point to Tagovailoa taking the field in Tuscaloosa a week from Saturday, there’s always the possibility the quarterback could suffer a setback and be sidelined for the highly-anticipated matchup. If that’s the case, Mac Jones would make the second, and easily most important, start of his collegiate career.
In the first, the sophomore played the role of game manager very effectively in completing 16-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns… in the first half. Playing just a few minutes into the third quarter, Jones would add another touchdown pass on a pair of completions to finish the day 18-22 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Saban’s counterpart, though, isn’t having any of the injury gamesmanship.
After Jarren Williams missed a pair of games earlier this month because of a shoulder injury, Manny Diaz very plainly stated that the season-opening starter was the Hurricanes’ starter when healthy. That stance was tested when N’Kosi Perry started his third straight game this past weekend with a seemingly healthy Williams available.
With a Week 10 date with in-state rival Florida State on the horizon, though, Diaz confirmed after practice Wednesday that Williams has regained his job and will get the start against the Seminoles.
“Jarren Williams will be our starting quarterback this Saturday at Florida State,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “Quite simply, Jarren Williams has been our starting quarterback. In terms of what happened a week ago, there is still a standard for preparation that Jarren was beat out by N’Kosi and that was why [Perry] started against Pitt. I think it is important for the University of Miami to have ‘a guy’ at quarterback and Jarren has been our guy at quarterback.”
This season, Williams has completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Perry, meanwhile, has thrown for 975 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in completing 57.5 percent of his passes. In the win over Pitt this past weekend, Williams replaced Perry and threw the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.
In games that Williams has started, The U is 2-3. They were 2-1 in Perry’s starts.
Bo Nix, the ballyhooed five-star true freshman, has seen his fair share of struggles his first season at this level, completing under 54 percent of his passes in eight starts and tossing 12 touchdowns versus six interceptions. In the Tigers’ two losses, which have come in the past three games, Nix is 26-of-62 passing (41.9 percent) for 302 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Following the latest loss, head coach Gus Malzahn indicated that a change under center isn’t in the offing, which leads us directly to the latest development on The Plains as Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com was the first to report that Joey Gatewood has left the Tigers football program. Citing a person familiar with the situation, Marcello added that the redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t practice with the team Tuesday and was then contemplating his future with the program following a meeting with the coaching staff that same day.
At this point in time, though, Gatewood’s name is not listed in the NCAA transfer database. That, of course, could change in the coming days.
A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.
With Gatewood’s apparent departure, the Tigers are left with a quarterback who was a minor league baseball player from 2013-18 (Cord Sandberg) and another who is a walk-on (Wil Appleton). Sandberg has attempted one career pass, Appleton none.