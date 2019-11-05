Getty Images

Chase Young tops Ohio State threesome in Heisman odds, but ex-Buckeye QB Joe Burrow still the favorite

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Deep into the 2019 regular season, the chase for this year’s Heisman Trophy has a decidedly Ohio State feel to it.

Of the nine players receiving odds of under 100/1 from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, four of them are either current or former Buckeyes.  Quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU last year and was given 200/1 odds prior to the start of this season, is the current favorite to win the 2019 Heisman at 6/5.  Burrow’s former teammate, Chase Young, continues his meteoric stiff-armed rise as the OSU defensive end is now at 8/1 after making his initial appearance on the board a week ago at 20/1.

Young, attempting to become the first solely defensive player to win the Heisman, is behind just three players in the updated Heisman odds — Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5/2, lengthened from 7/4 last week) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (3/1, shortened from 4/1 a week ago).

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has gone from 10/1 to 12/1 this week, while teammate and running back J.K. Dobbins sits at the same 40/1 he was at this time last week.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, both at 40/1, are the only others listed at less than 100/1.

New deal oncoming for Indiana’s Tom Allen

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 5, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

If the USA Today coaching salary database is to be believed (and why wouldn’t it?), Indiana’s Tom Allen is the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach. He and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith are the only Power 5 coaches below $2 million, and he’s a full half a million bones behind what Rutgers paid Chris Ash.

Combine that with the fact Allen has Indiana off to its best start in decades, and it’s clear he won’t be the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach for long. Either Indiana will give him a raise or he won’t be at Indiana.

Turns out, Indiana is taking care of the former.

“As I publicly suggested before the season and publicly reaffirmed a week or so ago, I expect to do a new contract with Tom,” IU AD Fred Glass told the Indianapolis Star.

Allen has been mentioned as a bottom-tier candidate for the Florida State job, but this is a case of a coach actually earning his raise, not just getting one because the market says he should. He’s basically the perfect Indiana football coach: No one that would want the job could do better than him, and no one that could do better than him would want the job.

The former Indiana high school head coach has won 17 games with five games to spare in his third season, which already makes him the winningest IU coach through the 3-season mark since World War II. And at 7-2 this season, Allen has the Hoosiers a win away from their high-water mark since 1993 and tying the school record for most wins in a season, a mark they have only reached twice in program history.

To put it bluntly, either Glass should get his coach a new contract or he should find himself a new job.

West Virginia QB Jack Allison reportedly enters transfer portal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 5, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Because Tua Tagovailoa is so successful at Alabama, Jack Allison is leaving West Virginia. The cause-effect isn’t that literal, but that’s the way the game of thrones works at the quarterback position in 2019.

Tua’s success at Alabama caused Jalen Hurts to leave for Oklahoma, which caused Austin Kendall to leave for West Virginia, which is now causing Allison to take West Virginia’s country roads elsewhere.

A fourth-year junior from Palmetto, Fla., Allison signed with Miami out of high school and transferred before he saw the field. Playing sparingly behind fellow transfer Will Grier in 2017 and ’18, he targeted 2019 as his time to shine, but lost the job to Kendall.

In three games this season, Allison is 19-of-26 for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Having already used his redshirt season, Allison will need to graduate from WVU in order to classify as a graduate transfer and play elsewhere in 2020.

Minnesota confirms seven-year contract extension for P.J. Fleck

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 2:53 PM EST
4 Comments

And there you have it.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Minnesota was closing in on an agreement with head football coach P.J. Fleck on a contract extension.  Tuesday afternoon, the football program confirmed that Fleck has indeed agreed to a seven-year extension that would keep him with the Gophers through the 2026 season.

The reworked deal still needs rubber-stamped by the university’s Board of Regents.

“Coach Fleck has built a program that competes academically, athletically and socially,” said athletic director Mark Coyle in a statement. “He recruits at an extremely high level and the program is seeing success it has not seen in nearly 80 years. His students are succeeding off the field, as the team has posted a record GPA and continually gives back to the community. I am thankful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead this program.”

No financial particulars, including buyout information on both sides, have been divulged.  Fleck, whose name has been mentioned in connection to the Florida State job, will make $3.6 million this year, which, according to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, puts him 11th in the 14-team Big Ten.

After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons to start his time at Minnesota, the 38-year-old Fleck (he’ll turn 39 later this month) has the Gophers sitting at a perfect 8-0 this season, with a home date against No. 5 Penn State looming this weekend that’s one of the biggest games in the program’s history.  Minnesota, ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press poll, is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has a chance to go 9-0 for the first time since the unbeaten 1904 team.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and this great state,” a statement from Fleck began. “Our family absolutely loves Minnesota, and we are excited to continue to call this state home. We are building a championship culture – one that our fans can be proud of – through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student-athletes. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Gabel and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program.”

QB Alex Delton has left the TCU football team

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
1 Comment

Alex Delton began the 2019 campaign as TCU’s starting quarterback.  As the regular season winds to a close, Delton will end it on the outside of the Horned Frogs roster looking in.

At his press conference Tuesday, Gary Patterson confirmed that Delton informed him and his coaching staff that he will not play for the Horned Frogs the remainder of the year and has left the football program.  While no specific reason for the divorce was given, the fact that Delton, who grad transferred in from Kansas State this past offseason, was seemingly third on the depth chart after beginning the season atop it would be a good place to start.

Delton, who started six games during his time with the Wildcats, played in six games for the Horned Frogs this season, starting the first two of those contests before losing his job.  He completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 318 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

With Delton’s departure, TCU has now lost two quarterbacks in less than a week.  Late last week, it was confirmed that prized 2018 signee Justin Rogers informed the coaches that he has left the program.

With the twin losses, TCU suddenly finds itself in a precarious signal-calling position heading into this weekend’s game against unbeaten and 11th-ranked Baylor.  TCU’s top two quarterbacks, starter Max Duggan (hand) and backup Mike Collins (ribs), both sustained injuries in last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.  Earlier this week, Patterson was mum on whether either would be available in Week 11, although Patterson was somewhat optimistic Tuesday that Duggans will be healthy enough to go.

Should neither be able to go, Matthew Downing, a walk-on transfer from Georgia who began the year as the team’s No. 4 quarterback, would get the start.  In four games at UGA last season, Downing completed eight-of-10 passes for 88 yards; he has yet to attempt a pass at TCU.

Matthew Baldwin, a transfer from Ohio State, is also on the roster and received an immediate-eligibility waiver shortly after the season started, but is unavailable following knee surgery.