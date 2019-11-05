Chase Young tops Ohio State threesome in Heisman odds, but ex-Buckeye QB Joe Burrow still the favorite

Deep into the 2019 regular season, the chase for this year’s Heisman Trophy has a decidedly Ohio State feel to it.

Of the nine players receiving odds of under 100/1 from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, four of them are either current or former Buckeyes. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU last year and was given 200/1 odds prior to the start of this season, is the current favorite to win the 2019 Heisman at 6/5. Burrow’s former teammate, Chase Young, continues his meteoric stiff-armed rise as the OSU defensive end is now at 8/1 after making his initial appearance on the board a week ago at 20/1.

Young, attempting to become the first solely defensive player to win the Heisman, is behind just three players in the updated Heisman odds — Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5/2, lengthened from 7/4 last week) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (3/1, shortened from 4/1 a week ago).

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has gone from 10/1 to 12/1 this week, while teammate and running back J.K. Dobbins sits at the same 40/1 he was at this time last week.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, both at 40/1, are the only others listed at less than 100/1.