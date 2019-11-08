USC transfer QB Jack Sears visiting Oregon State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jack Sears may have left USC, but, depending on how things play out moving forward, he may not end up leaving the Pac-12.

After finding himself fourth on the quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over two months later, Sears is kicking his transfer tour into high gear as multiple media outlets are reporting that the quarterback is visiting Oregon State this weekend.

Sources have informed 247Sports that #USC transfer quarterback Jack Sears is currently at #OregonState for a visit this weekend. Details: https://t.co/jHVgnkKufY (VIP)@247Sports pic.twitter.com/FYWdrdVbvV — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) November 8, 2019

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Regardless of at which FBS school he ultimately lands, Sears should have two years of eligibility that he can begin using at his new college football home next season.