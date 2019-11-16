Suspended Alabama player is reportedly corner Scooby Carter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mystery solved, it appears.

On his radio show this week, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for today’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville because he missed a class. What the head coach didn’t reveal was the player’s identity.

With kickoff less than an hour away, it’s now being reported that the player in question is freshman cornerback Scooby Carter.

From what I've heard, freshman cornerback Scooby Carter is the Alabama player suspended for today's game https://t.co/kNjxdSdMr0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 16, 2019

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games as a true freshman this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.