Suspended Alabama player is reportedly corner Scooby Carter

By John TaylorNov 16, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Mystery solved, it appears.

On his radio show this week, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for today’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville because he missed a class.  What the head coach didn’t reveal was the player’s identity.

With kickoff less than an hour away, it’s now being reported that the player in question is freshman cornerback Scooby Carter.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games as a true freshman this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.

High risk of rabid bats at Alabama-Mississippi State game?

By John TaylorNov 16, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
SEC Football — where more than the fan bases are rabid.

And, yes, this is definitely a first.

Mississippi State is set to play host to No. 5 Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in a Week 12 SEC West matchup, with kickoff set for noon ET.  Ahead of what the Crimson Tide hopes is a bounce-back game from their first loss of the season last weekend, an announcement was made warning those in attendance that there are bats inside the stadium that are considered high risk for rabies.

Seriously.

OK then.  Prepare accordingly, I guess.

At 4-5, Mississippi State needs to win at least two of its last three games — ‘Bama, Abilene Christian, Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl — to extend its bowl streak to 10 straight.  Alabama enters today’s game as a 21-point road favorite.

Nebraska gives LB Tyrin Ferguson the boot

By John TaylorNov 16, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Nebraska will have a little less experience in its linebacking corps as the Cornhuskers close out a second straight disappointing season under head coach Scott Frost, who is NOT on the hot seat.

Following up on speculation that began surfacing Friday, Nebraska has confirmed that Tyrin Ferguson has been dismissed from Frost’s football program.  Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no reason for the forced departure was given.

Coming out of high school in New Orleans, Ferguson was a three-star member of NU’s 2015 recruiting class.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ferguson took a redshirt in 2016.  He played in five games in 2017, then started four of the eight games in which he played this past season.

In six games this season, Ferguson had been credited with four tackles, two of which went for a loss.

In statement, Michigan, Michigan State asks its fans to play nice

By John TaylorNov 16, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
With In-State Rivalry Week 2019 winding down, both parts of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry are apparently wanting its fans to act as cordial (this year, at least) as the two head coaches who will be roaming opposing sidelines Saturday afternoon.

“I think they are doing a great job defensively, offensively, and he’s a good football coach,” MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said earlier this week. “The guy’s a Hall of Fame football coach, whether it’s the NFL or whether it’s in college, so you can expect them to play well.”

“On high alert for everything,” Dantonio’s U-M counterpart, Jim Harbaugh, said a day earlier. “Specifically, we understand that coach Dantonio is a master motivator.”

In a similar kumbaya vein, a statement was released Thursday, attributed to both athletic directors, in which the schools implored the fan bases on each side to, essentially, play nice with each other.

The tenor surrounding this year’s game is quite different than in 2018, when Harbaugh called MSU’s pregame actions “bush league” while Dantonio pushed back against those “BS” accusations, with both head coaches receiving public reprimands from the Big Ten.

The Spartans, incidentally, have gotten the better of the rivalry of late as they’ve won eight of the last 11 meetings, including two of four since Harbaugh took over. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Sparty in Ann Arbor, the site of today’s game, since 2012.

As of this posting, U-M is a 13.5-point favorite.

Nebraska announces two-year extension for Scott Frost

By John TaylorNov 16, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
Amidst a second straight rough season under Scott Frost, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos this week called for patience when it comes to the direction of the football program, saying in part that the head coach needs three to four MORE recruiting classes to get the Cornhuskers back to where they want to be.  Saturday morning, the university puts some deeds — and money — behind Moos’ words.

In a press release, NU announced that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Frost.  The school stated that the original terms of Frost’s contact will remain intact, with the extension running from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2026.

No financial particulars that are included in the extension were released.

Below is the statement credited to both Moos and UN-L chancellor Ronnie Green:

Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today.

“Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.

“Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student-athletes.

Frost, who played his college football for the Cornhuskers, went 4-8 in his first season back home in Lincoln.  Sitting at 4-5 this season, Nebraska, losers of three in a row entering Week 12, needs to win at least one of its last three games — today against Wisconsin, at Maryland, vs. Iowa — to avoid three straight seasons of four wins or less for the first time since a six-year stretch from 1956-61.