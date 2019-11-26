Getty Images

Oklahoma State could get QB Spencer Sanders back for bowl game

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 7:43 AM EST
When it comes to what’s left of the regular season, No. 21 Oklahoma State will have its backup under center.  When it comes to the postseason? Stay tuned.

Late last week, it was reported that Spencer Sanders suffered a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand in OSU’s Week 12 win over Kansas.  Sanders, who remained in the game into the third quarter before being taken out, suffered the injury when he hit an opposing player’s helmet attempting a pass and then was sidelined for this past weekend’s road win over West Virginia in Morgantown.

In confirming that Sanders underwent surgery on the injured thumb and will miss Saturday night’s regular-season finale against No. 7 Oklahoma, head coach Mike Gundy stated that the redshirt freshman could return to the Cowboys for the postseason, provided that the bowl game is played late enough in December.  The coach added that the surgery Sanders underwent is similar to that of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, which cost the star five games this season, but added, “I don’t know what it’s called but I think there’s a ligament or something in there.

I made a C in biology. Did better in kinesiology.

Sanders has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes on the season for 2,065 yards and 18 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions.   His 625 yards rushing are good for second on the team as well.

Making his first start for the Cowboys, Dru Brown went 22-of-29 passing for 196 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the Mountaineers.  Brown has rushed for minus-two yards on 10 carries.

Brown came to OSU as a graduate transfer from Hawaii.  Prior to coming to Stillwater, the fifth-year senior had started 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.

With Greg Schiano out, Ohio State’s Jeff Hafley emerges at Rutgers

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
After weeks of reports that all but had Greg Schiano on his way back to Piscataway riding his white horse to the rescue, talks between the coach and Rutgers broke down, likely permanently, over demands that would make a rock star’s concert rider blush. With the coaching search now shifting focus, the football program could still have an eye on its Schiano-connected past.

According to nj.com, and citing several individuals with knowledge of the process, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley “has emerged as one of the names atop the Scarlet Knights’ list as their coaching search begins anew.” Hafley is in his first season at OSU and, along with Greg Mattison, replaced Schiano as the Buckeyes’ coordinator.

Hafley, a New Jersey native, spent one season (2011) on Schiano’s RU staff as secondary coach before moving on when the head coach took the same job at Tampa Bay.  Hafley was with Schiano for both seasons with the Buccaneers, in 2012 as assistant secondary coach and 2013 as secondary coach.  Prior to his move to the Buckeyes, Hafley had spent seven seasons in the NFL.

The 40-year-old Hafley has never been a head coach at any level of football, which could go against him in RU’s search.

The Scarlet Knights are looking to replace Chris Ash, who was fired earlier this season after less than four full years on the job.  Ash spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU before taking over at RU.

Urban’s Cowboys? Meyer wagering favorite to take over in Dallas if Jerry Jones pulls trigger on a change

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Following what the Dallas Cowboys owner referred to as a very disappointing loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, Jerry Jones was highly critical of head coach (for now) Jason Garrett.  A day later, Jones doubled down on his coaching critique

When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision. It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.

… leading to renewed speculation that this season may be Garrett’s last in Dallas.  If Jones ultimately pulls the trigger on a change, the organization will launch a search for a replacement; according to one offshore sportsbook, the favorite to be said replacement is Urban Meyer, who is getting 3/1 odds to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

This would be at least the second time in a month or so that Meyer’s name has been attached to the Cowboys.

Meyer, less than a year into his second retirement from coaching and in the midst of being lauded for his work as a college football analyst, appeared on Colin Cowherd‘s radio show in mid-October.  During the course of the interview, the ex-Ohio State and Florida head coach was asked about the not-vacant-yet job with the Dallas Cowboys and if he would want it if it were to come open.

“Sure. Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment. Period,” Jones said when asked about Meyer’s comments. “I really know that. The job is a great job. Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

The 55-year-old Meyer, who has never coached in the NFL in any capacity, has been mentioned in connection to vacancies at Florida State and, most notably, USC over the past couple of months — or the past year in the case of the Trojans.  Meyer has downplayed rumors of a return to coaching in the past, but has never completely shut the door.

In addition to Meyer, several other current college football head coaches for the vacancy-that’s-not-yet-vacant:

  • Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, 5/1
  • Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, 12/1
  • Washington State’s Mike Leach, 20/1 (for the love of all that is gridiron holy, please put Leach and Jones in the same organization)
  • Washington’s Chris Petersen, 25/1
  • Texas’ Tom Herman, 33/1
  • Alabama’s Nick Saban, 40/1
  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, 50/1
  • Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, 50/1
  • UCLA’s Chip Kelly, 66/1
  • Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin, 66/1 (for the love of all that is gridiron holy, please put Kiffin and Jones in the same organization if Leach/Jones isn’t possible)
  • Baylor’s Matt Rhule, 66/1
  • TCU’s Gary Patterson, 80/1
  • Penn State’s James Franklin, 80/1

REPORT: Clay Helton has support of new USC AD, president

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
“With win over rival UCLA, No. 23 USC keeps Pac-12 South hopes alive — and saves Clay Helton’s job?”

That was the question our headline from Saturday evening asked when it comes to the future of Helton at USC.  Helton entered the 2019 campaign squarely on the hot seat, then proceeded to crank up the temperature even further with a 3-3 start to the season.  Since then, however, the Trojans have gone 5-1 — the lone loss was to No. 7 Oregon — to take it from a near-certainty that the coach is canned to the very real possibility that he’s saved his job — or is at least on the verge of saving.

Helton’s fate will, in part, be decided by a pair of individuals new to the university in Carol Folt, hired as president in March, and Mike Bohn, brought on as the next athletic director earlier this month.  And, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Helton has received “a lot of support” from both Bohn and Folt, although other factions who are anti-Helton make the path for a return in 2020 not entirely clear.

From 247Sports.com‘s transcription of Feldman’s Monday radio interview:

The biggest job out there and it’s also the most entangled is the one that’s happening at USC, I mean, from what I’ve been told … is just there’s a lot of support from the new AD Mike Bohn, as well as president Carol Folt, for Clay Helton,” Feldman said. “They’re very comfortable with him, but there is going to be a lot of push back from some very influential USC people about, ‘Hey, we’re done with Clay Helton. We like him as a guy, we just don’t think he can really get it going here and get it done.’ And they’re 8-4 and he actually did a good job of getting to 8-4, given all the injuries, third-string quarterback … but that’s the one that could create some dominoes, if USC does, in fact, open up.

USC’s regular season has come to an end, with the Trojans sitting at 7-2 in Pac-12 play.  Utah currently leads the South Division at 7-1, but will face Colorado at home in Week 14.  If the Utes lose, it would be the Trojans who would face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game by virtue of their head-to-head win over Utah in September.

Helton is in his fourth full season with the Trojans after going 5-4 as the interim head coach in 2015.  In those first three seasons, the Trojans went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7; they’re now 8-4 thus this season, giving Helton an overall record of 40-21, with a 31-12 mark in conference play.

Miami will reportedly retain Manny Diaz regardless of how season ends

By John TaylorNov 26, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
Barring something unforeseen, Manny Diaz won’t outdo Willie Taggart — and Chad Morris for that matter — by being a one-and-done head coach.  The fact that’s even part of the discussion less than one full season in, though, should give everyone involved pause.

Saturday night, Miami was embarrassed by ex-UM head coach Butch Davis and Florida International, with the 21-point underdog Panthers securing their first-ever win over the Hurricanes.  How bad was the loss perceived?  Some called it the worst ever suffered by The U football program and, as a result, led to some questioning whether Diaz would make it to Year 2.

With the regular-season finale against Duke and a bowl game left, one report from a very well-connected writer in South Florida indicates that Diaz isn’t going anywhere this year, regardless of how the final two games play out.  From the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson:

UM intends to retain Manny Diaz as coach next season regardless of how this season finishes, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Diaz is 6-5 in his first year at UM, with the Hurricanes set to conclude their season Saturday at Duke and in an undetermined bowl game. But even if Miami loses both of those games, Diaz will not be fired.

The administration has faith in Diaz and believes judging him one season into a five-year contract would be unfair and premature. There’s no Board of Trustee pressure to make a coaching change, even after Saturday’s stunning loss to FIU.

The 45-year-old Diaz, a native of Miami whose father served as that city’s mayor, spent three seasons (2016-18) as The U’s defensive coordinator before being named head coach after Mark Richt‘s retirement — and after spending less than three weeks as the head coach at Temple.