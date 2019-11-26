Oklahoma State could get QB Spencer Sanders back for bowl game

When it comes to what’s left of the regular season, No. 21 Oklahoma State will have its backup under center. When it comes to the postseason? Stay tuned.

Late last week, it was reported that Spencer Sanders suffered a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand in OSU’s Week 12 win over Kansas. Sanders, who remained in the game into the third quarter before being taken out, suffered the injury when he hit an opposing player’s helmet attempting a pass and then was sidelined for this past weekend’s road win over West Virginia in Morgantown.

In confirming that Sanders underwent surgery on the injured thumb and will miss Saturday night’s regular-season finale against No. 7 Oklahoma, head coach Mike Gundy stated that the redshirt freshman could return to the Cowboys for the postseason, provided that the bowl game is played late enough in December. The coach added that the surgery Sanders underwent is similar to that of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, which cost the star five games this season, but added, “I don’t know what it’s called but I think there’s a ligament or something in there.

“I made a C in biology. Did better in kinesiology.”

Sanders has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes on the season for 2,065 yards and 18 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions. His 625 yards rushing are good for second on the team as well.

Making his first start for the Cowboys, Dru Brown went 22-of-29 passing for 196 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the Mountaineers. Brown has rushed for minus-two yards on 10 carries.

Brown came to OSU as a graduate transfer from Hawaii. Prior to coming to Stillwater, the fifth-year senior had started 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.