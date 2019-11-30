Missouri confirms firing of head coach Barry Odom

UPDATED 11:58 a.m. ET: In a statement, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk has confirmed the firing of head football coach Barry Odom.

As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program. However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary. “Mizzou enjoys a winning football tradition and has the necessary resources and commitment to compete at the highest level. We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field. “A national search is underway and confidentiality during the process is critical. Thus, I will have no further public comments regarding the search process until the announcement of our next head football coach is made.

With the end of the regular season at hand, firing season is getting set to kick into high gear. In that vein, yet another FBS program has decided to go in another direction, with multiple reports surfacing that Missouri has parted ways with Barry Odom.

The school is in the process of informing the players of the development, and are expected to make an official announcement at some point today.

Odom, who played his college football at Mizzou, just completed his fourth season at his alma mater. The 43-year-old coach will finish his Tigers career with a 25-25 record overall and a 13-19 mark in SEC play. This season, coming off an eight-win year, the Tigers went 6-6.

In December of last year, Mizzou gave Odom an extension through the 2024 season. Per the teams of that contract, Odom will be owed a buyout in the neighborhood of $3 million.