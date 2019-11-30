Getty Images

Missouri confirms firing of head coach Barry Odom

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
UPDATED 11:58 a.m. ET: In a statement, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk has confirmed the firing of head football coach Barry Odom.

As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program. However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary.

“Mizzou enjoys a winning football tradition and has the necessary resources and commitment to compete at the highest level. We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field.

“A national search is underway and confidentiality during the process is critical. Thus, I will have no further public comments regarding the search process until the announcement of our next head football coach is made.

With the end of the regular season at hand, firing season is getting set to kick into high gear.  In that vein, yet another FBS program has decided to go in another direction, with multiple reports surfacing that Missouri has parted ways with Barry Odom.

The school is in the process of informing the players of the development, and are expected to make an official announcement at some point today.

Odom, who played his college football at Mizzou, just completed his fourth season at his alma mater.  The 43-year-old coach will finish his Tigers career with a 25-25 record overall and a 13-19 mark in SEC play.  This season, coming off an eight-win year, the Tigers went 6-6.

In December of last year, Mizzou gave Odom an extension through the 2024 season.  Per the teams of that contract, Odom will be owed a buyout in the neighborhood of $3 million.

Clemson would be the wagering favorite in any playoff matchup

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
The reigning national champions may not be getting the respect some feel they deserve, but they are feeling the wagering love in some corners.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. Barring losses ahead of them, Clemson will likely stay in that spot if they can take care of business against Georgia Tech today and against Virginia in the ACC championship game next weekend to earn one of the four semifinal spots in the playoffs.

If that’s the case, one offshore sportsbook has Clemson as the favorite in any playoff matchup with the four other favorites to claim a semifinal bid — Ohio State, LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama (no odds were given for No. 6 Utah or No. 7 Oklahoma).

The closest game would be against the Buckeyes, with the Tigers setting at just a one-point favorite at the moment. The widest point spread? The eight points the Bulldogs would be getting.

Ohio State, incidentally, would be the favorite against each of the other three teams listed.

Below are the complete set of odds:

LSU vs Ohio State
LSU +3½
Ohio State -3½

LSU vs Clemson
LSU +4½
Clemson -4½

LSU vs Georgia
LSU -3
Georgia +3

LSU vs Alabama
LSU pk
Alabama pk

Ohio State vs Clemson
Ohio State +1
Clemson -1

Ohio State vs Georgia
Ohio State -7½
Georgia +7½

Ohio State vs Alabama
Ohio State -3½
Alabama +3½

Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson -4½
Alabama +4½

Clemson vs Georgia
Clemson -8
Georgia +8

Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia +3½
Alabama -3½

Ohio State would pass Michigan in all-time winning percentage with Week 14 win in the Big House

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
There are already a plethora of things on the line in Ann Arbor today, so why not add one more tidbit?

Early this afternoon, No. 1 Ohio State travels to the Big House to take on No. 13 Michigan in the 116th renewal of the greatest rivalry in all of sports, college football or otherwise. OSU has already punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next weekend, but needs a win to help solidify its playoff credentials; U-M, meanwhile, is looking to toss the 800-pound scarlet & grey monkey off its back.

As noted by the Toledo Blade earlier this week, the Buckeyes, with a win in The Game, could also surpass the Wolverines as the all-time leader in winning percentage.

Currently, Michigan is 962-344-36, a win percentage of .7307. Ohio State’s all-time record of 922-325-53 adds up to a win percentage of .7296.

An Ohio State victory combined with a Michigan loss would give OSU a .7298 win percentage and push the Wolverines down to .7297.

The odds, both wagering and historical trends, certainly favor the visitors.

Ohio State is currently listed as a 9½-point road favorite according to the Caesars sportsbook. The Buckeyes have also won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15 in the rivalry. The Wolverines’ last win came in 2011, the season between the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras in Columbus.

Michigan, though, leads the all-time series at 58-50-6.

Northwestern turns to fourth starting QB this season vs. Illinois

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try — and try and try — again.

By now, you’re fully aware of Northwestern’s stunning woes under center. The Wildcats have thrown just five touchdown passes in 11 games this season, tied with Old Dominion for the fewest at the FBS level. They average just 122.6 yards passing per game, ahead of only a trio of run-heavy schools in Navy (103.2), Army (83.1) and Georgia Southern (72.7).

Oh, and their 83.4 passer rating as a team? It’s dead last by a wide margin, with the closest team, ODU, at 101.7.

Most of those numbers were compiled with three starting quarterbacks; in Week 14, Northwestern will make it an even four starters at the position as Andrew Marty will get the nod in the season finale this afternoon vs. Illinois.

TJ Green started the season-opening loss to Stanford, but his year came to an abrupt end because of a broken foot. Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, and Aidan Smith, whose injury ultimately opened the door for Marty, have earned starts this season as well.

For Marty, the sophomore will be making his first career start at the collegiate level today. Taking over for an ineffective Johnson against Minnesota last weekend, Marty completed eight-of-10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that, he had attempted just two passes during his time with the Wildcats.

Charlie Strong is now 37-37 in his last six seasons as a head coach

By John TaylorNov 29, 2019, 11:36 PM EST
It’s been quite the stunning fall from grace for Charlie Strong after a painstakingly slow climb up the coaching ranks.

Landing his first head-coaching job in 2010 at the age of 49, Strong used 11- and 12-win seasons his last two years at Louisville to secure the high-profile gig at Texas in 2014; three straight below-.500 seasons led to his dismissal in 2016. Landing on his feet at South Florida, Strong proceeded to win 10 games his first season with the Bulls in 2017; that would prove to be the high point of his USF tenure up to this point as the AAC football program has been in a tailspin ever since.

With a 34-7 loss to in-state rival UCF Saturday night, the Knights dropped to 4-8 on the season. And, with that same loss, Strong’s record over his last six seasons as a head coach has dropped to an even 37-37; take out the first season with the Bulls, and that mark plummets to 27-35.

  • 2014 — Texas, 6-7
  • 2015 — Texas, 5-7
  • 2016 — Texas, 5-7
  • 2017 — USF, 10-2
  • 2018 — USF, 7-6
  • 2019 — USF, 4-8

At just over $5 million, Strong is easily the highest-paid head coach in the AAC — Houston’s Dana Holgorsen is next at $3.7 million — and is 16th among all FBS coaches in the USA Today salary database. Strong is finishing up the third year of a five-year deal; it’s unclear exactly what his buyout is as he has a contractual “arrangement with the USF Foundation, a direct-support organization, [details of which] are confidential and exempt from disclosure under Florida law,” the Tampa Bay Times wrote earlier this year.

Strong is due a $2.5 million retention bonus this year that’s a part of his guaranteed 2019 compensation. In the final two years of his contract, Strong is scheduled to make $2.6 million in 2020 and $2.7 million in 2021.