Kansas transfer RB Khalil Herbert moves on to Virginia Tech

Kansas’ loss has proven to be Virginia Tech’s gain.

On his personal Twitter account Monday evening, Khalil Herbert announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hokies. Herbert’s decision came on the heels of a visit to the Tech campus this past weekend.

As the running back comes to Blacksburg as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

In late September, Herbert left the Kansas football team for unspecified personal reasons, with head coach Les Miles stating at the time that he didn’t expect the running back to return anytime soon. In a statement two days later, Miles wished Herbert and his family the best, saying that “Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”

On his personal Twitter account a short time later, Herbert claimed that a misinterpretation was the reason he no longer was with the team. According to Herbert, he wanted to take advantage of the redshirt rule that allows players to play in four or fewer games in a season without losing a year of eligibility, then return to the Jayhawks in 2020. The way the tweet read, Miles and the football program were under the impression he was going to transfer, leading to a parting of ways that Herbert never wanted.

“Redshirting had many unforeseen consequences that my family and I did not know would result from this decision,” Herbert wrote. “Although things did not work out the way either side intended, I want you to know my intention was not to hurt the university, Jayhawk Nation, or my teammates.”

Despite not playing the last two months of the season, Herbert still finished second on the Jayhawks with 384 yards rushing. He was tied for second on the team with two rushing touchdowns, and averaged a whopping 8.9 yards per on his 43 carries.

During his time in Lawrence, Herbert ran for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns on 320 carries.