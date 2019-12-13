Associated Press

Report: Steve Addazio to add his son, Urban Meyer’s son-in-law to Colorado State staff

By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

For those that love to hate Colorado State’s new head football coach, this will go over real well.

Earlier this week, Colorado State stunned many (most?) observers by introducing Steve Addazio as its next head football coach.  It had previously been reported that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was aiding the university in a search that ultimately ended up with Addazio, who was on Meyer’s coaching staff at Florida for all five seasons in Gainesville.  Two other reported finalists for the job had connections to Meyer as well — OSU running backs coach Tony Alford and OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

In answering criticisms of what some have described as Meyer’s overreaching role in the search, CSU athletic director Joe Parker told the Denver Post Thursday evening that the coach-turned-college football analyst “was advising; there was no way where he was trying to shape the decision for us.”

That assertion will certainly be put to the test as FootballScoop.com reported overnight that Addazio is expected to add Corey Dennis to his first CSU coaching staff, likely as quarterbacks coach.  Dennis is a senior quality control analyst at Ohio State… and is Meyer’s son-in-law.  The Post subsequently confirmed Dennis’ expected addition.

Additionally, FootballScoop.com reported that Louie Addazio will likely be named as the Rams’ offensive line coach.  Addazio is a graduate assistant at Ohio State and is, as the surname suggests, the new CSU head coach’s son.

As of yet, neither of the hires have been confirmed or announced by the football program.

WR Tarik Black looking to transfer from Michigan

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Another hour, another player has popped up in the portal.

The latest football program to face a potential personnel loss is Michigan, with ESPN.com‘s Tom VanHaaren the first to report that Tarik Black is now in the NCAA transfer database.  Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the initial report.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

This past season, Black was fourth on the Wolverines in receptions with 25 and receiving yards with 323.  It appears he’ll finish his time in Ann Arbor with 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 catches.

Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey reportedly hits transfer portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

There’s been quite the noteworthy addition to Ye Olde Portal.

According to a tweet from Matt Zenitz of al.com, Jett Duffey has taken the first step in possibly leaving Texas Tech by placing his name into the transfer database.  As the redshirt junior quarterback would be leaving Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Duffey, a three-star 2016 signee, has started 11 games during his time with the Red Raiders.  Eight of those starts came in the last eight games of the 2019 regular season.

In 10 games total this season, Duffey has passed for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in completing just over 65 percent of his 367 pass attempts.  He has thrown for 300-plus yards in five straight games and seven times overall in 2019, including a season-high 424 in the early October win over Oklahoma State; his career-high is 444 against Texas last November.

Last season, Duffey became the first Red Raider quarterback to lead the team in rushing (339 yards) since Joe Barnes in 1973.

RB Maurice Washington’s court proceedings on California felony case pushed back a fifth time

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

An erstwhile Nebraska running back’s legal odyssey has taken yet another twist.

Maurice Washington‘s preliminary court appearances in a California courtroom on a pair of charges, including a felony, had been scheduled on four previous occasions; all four times, those appearances had been pushed back for various reasons, with the latest target date being Dec. 12.  According to the Omaha World-Herald, the fifth delay is now in the books as Wednesday’s hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 10.  The reason?  Washington’s attorney was unable to get hold of his client to appear remotely before the judge.

At the January hearing, Washington will be required to appear in person. “Previously Washington had been allowed to appear in court remotely,” the World-Herald wrote.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was nearly two years ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the then-Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.  The September appearance was canceled and rescheduled, as was the one in mid-October.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In the first seven games this season, which included a pair of half-game suspensions unrelated to the California court case, Washington ran for 298 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also had 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Those would be the only stats he would record on the season as, on Oct. 21, Scott Frost announced not a part of the Cornhuskers’ plans “in the immediate future.” A couple of days later, the head coach left the door open for Washington’s return.

A spokesperson for the university, which is in the midst of finals this week, told the World-Herald that Washington is still enrolled in classes.

Report: Two arrested former Nebraska players connected to six additional sexual assaults

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
1 Comment

A bad look for the University of Nebraska and its football program continues to get worse.

In late August, Nebraska confirmed that two redshirt freshmen, wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian LeGrone, had been indefinitely suspended by the football program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported late last week that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed.  There was a development on the legal front earlier this week as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither have been charged.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced overnight as the Omaha World-Herald is now reporting that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

“The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room,” the World-Herald wrote.

As it relates to the incident that resulted in their arrests, Hunt and LeGrone have claimed that any sexual activity was consensual.  The alleged victim claimed it was non-consensual.

Both players are free on bond/bail.  Their next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20.

There has been no comment from the football program on any of the off-field developments.