USC is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day

By Kevin McGuireDec 18, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
To say USC has had quite an abnormal day on signing day would be a tremendous understatement. Just two recruiting cycles after signing the Pac-12’s top recruiting class following a victory in the Rose Bowl, the Trojans are lining up at the other end of the Pac-12 recruiting spectrum today. The Trojans have a recruiting class that is ranked 12th in the Pac-12 with just 11 commitments locked in for the Class of 2020.

According to the composite team rankings compiled by 247 Sports, USC’s recruiting class ranks 12th in the 12-team Pac-12 and 78th in the nation as of the time of this posting. That pits the Trojans one spot behind Bowling Green and one spot ahead of Louisiana. To be fair to USC, that is still a couple of spots higher than Missouri and Arkansas of the SEC, but those two programs are going through coaching changes. That, of course, is quite a different story for USC, where Clay Helton has been retained by a new Athletics Director.

The ongoing questions about Helton’s future may have doomed much of USC’s recruiting efforts months ago. The ongoing questioning of whether or not Helton would even be USC’s head coach put the Trojans on shaky ground compared to any number of college football programs attempting to recruit the same kind of talent USC was hoping to land. That includes talent from within the state of California.

Wednesday really drove home the idea that USC can no longer just expect to sign some of the top recruits in its state, as the state’s top six recruits all chose to go out of state to Oregon, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. USC’s highest-rated recruit as of this post was four-star offensive guard Jonah Monheim, the 26th top recruit from California. USC has focused the bulk of this current class on the line of scrimmage with nine of its current commitments playing either offensive or defensive line. One other commitment is from a kicker. USC was hoping to get some late additions at some other positions, but the Trojans have not had much luck in that area.

It is worth a reminder that there will be some years when some schools will sign smaller classes compared to other seasons, but even this recruiting class is a stunner for USC, a top 25 team at the end of the 2019 regular season. The Trojans can fill in some gaps with transfers and additional recruits later in the recruiting cycle that will wrap up in February. Otherwise, the pressure for Helton will continue to escalate in 2020 following one of the more disappointing overall recruiting classes signed by USC.

10 Major Takeaways from Early National Signing Day and the Class of 2020

By Bryan FischerDec 18, 2019, 7:28 PM EST
The “early” National Signing Day is on its third edition this December so at this point, it’s no longer just a new normal but the normal way of going about business on the recruiting front. The Class of 2020 once again proved that point, as the traditional February date looks less and less important in the wake of such a bustling period of activity on the third Wednesday of the final month on the calendar.

What are the biggest takeaways as pen met paper and the future of college football was officially linked with a particular program? Here are 10 things to remember about National Signing Day 2019 and everything that went on.

1. Clemson caps off a 2019 to remember

Clemson will begin and end 2019 by winning a pair of national championships.

The first one happened in early January when they thumped Alabama to win the only trophy that matters. The second one happened on Wednesday as Dabo Swinney ditched his ‘ROY’ Bus for a fully loaded Cadillac in landing the No. 1 class in the country.

“Maybe this might be our first-ever No. 1 class, but that’s not a goal of mine,” Swinney said at his signing day press conference. “It just so happens that the best players in the country this year are great fits for Clemson.”

He’s not joking. The Tigers netted the signatures from the No. 1 DT (Bryan Bresee out of Maryland), No. 1 QB (DJ Uiagalelei from California) and many services top DE (Myles Murphy from Georgia) among others. The number of five-stars they landed were double that of Alabama and two more than the combined total of the three other teams in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Clemson has always been impressive on the recruiting trail in recent years as they’ve climbed the college football mountain top under Swinney but this year was even different as both the quality and the quantity of recruits was unsurpassed. We’ll have to wait until everything gets settled in February but a historic year for the program appears to be continuing unabated.

2. Ohio State continues to separate from the Big Ten

The Tigers’ semifinal opponent in the Fiesta Bowl isn’t slacking on the recruiting front either.

As The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman pointed out, Ohio State wound up signing eight top 100 prospects on Wednesday. The rest of the Big Ten? Six.

The stark disparity is even worse under the microscope. The highest-ranked player not going to Columbus in the Big Ten is ticketed to Maryland (five-star Rakim Jarrett is staying home) and the next highest after that clocks in at No. 44 according to 247Sports. Michigan signed just one top 100 prospect while Penn State had two. Taking out those two programs and Nebraska and the entire rest of the conference has the same number of four- and five-star recruits combined as the Buckeyes do.

OSU has consistently been one of the best recruiting programs in the league for decades now and nothing has changed on that front in the wake of the coaching transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day. If anything, the gap between the current conference champions and the rest of the Big Ten is only growing wider.

3. USC was historically bad on the trail

It turns out that having a coach on the hot seat for two full years has a negative impact on recruiting. Like, a historically big impact.

It’s just so jarring to see but USC turned in their worst recruiting performance of the internet era on Wednesday and ranked dead last in the Pac-12 by most metrics. While the Trojans were always going to take a small class due to the way their numbers shook out, just 11 total recruits signing up to be in cardinal and gold was still a bit hard to fathom — especially given that one of them is a kicker.

Overall numbers aside, there was not much for Clay Helton to hang his hat on other than aggressively netting some big bodies along the offensive and defensive lines. USC failed to sign a five-star player period and netted only one four-star. The program actually was closer in the 247Sports team rankings to UMass than they were the next best Pac-12 team (Arizona). While it’s trending toward four-star Corona (Calif.) WR Gary Bryant Jr. picking the Trojans, at the moment the school doesn’t have a single top 25 prospect from their own state.

Heck, Maryland has three times as many four/five-star recruits than Southern Cal does. Bowling Green is ranked higher.

So yeah, USC fans have every right to keep posting either the ‘Not Great Bob’ or fire burning around dog memes on social media because… it isn’t exactly all sunshine and roses out West for one of the typical recruiting superpowers.

4. Pac-12’s balance of power has shifted

Speaking of being out West, the absence of USC on the trail has allowed others to come in and fill the void quite nicely. This has been a recent trend in the last couple of years but was really driven home on Wednesday as Oregon particularly made their presence felt in Southern California.

Top linebacker prospect Justin Flowe went with the Ducks and follows the program landing No. 1 overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux the year prior. They were the only team that signed multiple five-stars in 2020 in the Pac-12 and Mario Cristobal’s staff also did some quality work in the Juco and transfer markets.

Rival Washington still wound up with the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 overall on Wednesday but some of the most impressive pulls on the day of belonged to the folks in Eugene. In short, the conference of champions sure feels like the heavyweights will remain the North and not the South

5. Alabama and the usual SEC suspects roll again

Sunrise, sunset, the SEC dominated recruiting on Signing Day like usual.

Six of the top 10 teams in the 247Sports team rankings were from the conference and a whopping 10 of the league’s 14 teams managed to haul in a top 25 recruiting class when all was said and done. Alabama and Nick Saban were the SEC standard bearers as they usually have and responded to some fluctuation on recent recruiting results by turning in one of their most well rounded crops of recruits in several years. Five-star QB Bryce Young out of California is one of the headliners but this was a deep and impressive group that really added an infusion of skill position talent to the Crimson Tide roster that was already among the best in the sport.

Georgia continued to gobble up talent in the region and beyond to net another top class for Kirby Smart while Ed Orgeron is certainly capitalizing on an SEC title and a magical season in Baton Rouge by flipping several commits and winding up with a top five class of their own. Of note is the increased geographic diversity out of the Tigers in 2020, with more out-of-state recruits than you’d typically find with the school.

Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida also put forth strong efforts, with the latter in particular capitalizing on the other in-state programs being in a state of flux this year. Perhaps the most impressive of the bunch however came with Mark Stoops signing a quartet of four-stars on Wednesday, all of whom hailed from different states. The Wildcats ranked just ninth in the SEC overall but were 23rd nationally in the 247Sports  team rankings at last check.

That speaks to how the conference does overall on the recruiting front and why signing day just means more in the southeastern part of the country.

6. New faces, new places

The early signing period has made life even more difficult for new head coaches and that trend mostly held true far and wide again in 2019. Some interim coaches with their tags taken off fared better than others, as both Memphis and Appalachian State landed groups in the upper half of their respective leagues and the Mountaineers impressively inking the best class in the Sun Belt. Others weren’t so lucky as USF’s Jeff Scott could only cobble together a class in the low 90’s and Willie Taggart found himself inheriting a small group that was in the triple digits.

One major exception? Washington’s Jimmy Lake, who kept the Huskies entire class in tact after Chris Petersen announced his surprise decision to step away. That in itself was hard to fathom but he also managed to score the best class in the Pac-12 to boot. It’s going to be rare, if ever, that we see that again.

7. Drama was limited at the top

The recruiting calendar being moved up so much in recent years has resulted in a lot less drama than we’re used to seeing among top players. For one, they’re mostly signing in the early period and doing so largely with the programs that were pegged as the favorites coming into the day. The three card monte hat trick some recruits pull was kept to a minimum on Wednesday and things mostly played out without incident.

While there were a few major announcements like Jordan Burch staying home to play for South Carolina or Rakim Jarrett flipping from LSU to Maryland that made waves, there was nowhere near the Wild West theme going on that one had typically come to associate signing day with.

8. Baylor, Notre Dame and plenty of others get creative

One of the better parts about Signing Day is the effort that schools put in just to announce who has sent in their Letter of Intent. We’ve started to see a bit of an arms race on this front in particular as some programs try to out do others, but the bottom line is that just posting a simple name graphic with a star ranking simply isn’t cutting it for most.

We saw some unique ways of attacking these announcements as a result. Notre Dame did a fantastic job of incorporating family members into videos they used to confirm signees and Syracuse went with a comic book theme this year.

However nobody won the day quite like Baylor did, which took things to another level with muppet-esque videos for each player and a special one for head coach Matt Rhule:

It will be hard to top that in future years though others will undoubtedly try.

9. Best of the best

Using 247Sports’ composite of the best players in the country, here’s where all the No. 1 ranked recruits at their position wound up:

QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)

WR: Julian Fleming (Ohio State)

TE: Arik Gilbert (LSU)

OT: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

OG/C: Nate Anderson (Oklahoma)

DE: Myles Murphy (Clemson)

DT: Bryan Bresse (Clemson)

LB: Justin Flowe (Oregon)

S: Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M)

10. Who’s left

Some of the top remaining uncommitted prospects still left to sign, per 247Sports:

No. 8 overall, CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia/Texas)

No. 10 overall, ATH Darnell Washington (Georgia/Alabama/others)

No. 14 overall, RB Zachary Evans (LSU/Georgia)

No. 55 overall, S Avantae Williams (Miami/Florida)

No. 57 overall, WR Gary Bryant Jr. (USC/Oklahoma)

No. 59 overall, WR Xzavier Henderson (Clemson/Florida)

No. 76 overall, CB Dontae Manning (Oregon/Arizona State/Georgia/Oklahoma)

No. 80 overall, RB Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State/Oklahoma State)

Alabama flips Oklahoma RB Jase McClellan on Signing Day

By Kevin McGuireDec 18, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Well, this one was a bit of a stunner for Oklahoma. Four-star running back Jase McClellan flipped his commitment at the 11th hour from Oklahoma to Alabama on National Signing Day. McClellan had been committed to Oklahoma for the past two years.

The Texas native is the nation’s eight-ranked running back in the Class of 2020, and the sixth-top recruit in the state of Texas.McClellan revealed his decision by unzipping a jacket and revealing an Alabama t-shirt at a press conference at his school on Wednesday evening.

McClellan is the second player Alabama flipped from Oklahoma in this current recruiting cycle. Former Sooners commit, five-star Drew Sanders, flipped to Alabama back in the spring.

McClellan joins Alabama’s Class of 2020 along with Louisiana running back Kyle Edwards and another four-star running back form Alabama, Roydell Williams. Alabama may never run dry at the running back well the way Saban and the Tide recruit the position.

Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones announces intent to transfer

By Kevin McGuireDec 18, 2019, 6:07 PM EST
As a new era begins at Arkansas, the Razorbacks will see some roster turnover as most programs do during coaching changes. Today, one Arkansas player has decided to begin evaluating his options for his immediate future. Wide receiver Jordan Jones announced, via Twitter, that he will be leaving the program in search fo a new place to call home.

“After much prayer, evaluation of my personal goals and consulting with my family, I have decided to transfer from the University of Arkansas,” Jones said in a statement release don his Twitter account on Wednesday. “I will always love Razorback Nation but I also have to do what’s best for myself as I seek to pursue what God has in store.”

Jones did not play for Arkansas this season due to recovering from offseason ankle injury. In 2018, Jones appeared in all 12 games and caught 17 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. As a freshman in 2017, the Arkansas native appeared in 12 games and caught 21 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Asked about Jones’ decision to transfer, new Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman denied the opportunity to go too in depth about his conversation with Jones. Pittman did say he only wanted to have players who do want to be at Arkansas.

Jones will have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2020. He will have to sit out the 2020 season, however, if he lands at another FBS program. That would  give Jones one year remaining to play football, in 2021.

Ben Cleveland is third Georgia offensive lineman to not play in Sugar Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 18, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Georgia is starting to face some concerns about the depth of the offensive line as the Bulldogs prepare to take on Baylor in the sugar Bowl. Already without a couple of linemen who have chosen to skip the bowl game to focus on their potential NFL future, Georgia will now also be without offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

According to a report from Dawgs247, Cleveland is battling some academic issues that have prevented him from being playing in the upcoming bowl game for the Bulldogs. Cleveland will reportedly remain at Georgia for his final season of eligibility in 2020. The absence of Cleveland will be another blow to the Georgia offensive line considering his playing experience on the line, including his starting experience in the trenches.

Georgia will also be without Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson in the Sugar Bowl. Both players have chosen to leave Georgia early to declare for the NFL draft.