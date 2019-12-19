LSU Joe Moore Award
LSU wins Joe Moore Award for nation’s top offensive line

By John TaylorDec 19, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
LSU has claimed yet another piece of major college football hardware, albeit this time as a group rather than individually.

One of four finalists for this year’s honor, LSU was announced Tuesday as the 2019 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football, which is coached by James Cregg.  The other three finalists were Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

The award’s website states that “[t]he voting committee is comprised of college football experts, especially people who played or coached the offensive line position, including all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media.” As for criteria, the award “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’”

This year’s Tigers offense set school records for points (621), points per game (47.8), total offense (7,207), passing yards (5,209), 50-point games (6) and games with at least 40 points (10).

From the award’s release:

LSU’s offensive line featured eight different starters and only had two players that started all thirteen games at the same position all season. Further, the Tigers’ O-line unit persevered despite only twice starting the same lineup in back-to-back weeks. LSU’s starting line featured senior tackle Badara Traore (3 starts), junior tackle Saahdiq Charles (6 starts), freshman tackle Dare Rosenthal (3 starts), junior tackle Austin Deculus (10 starts), senior guard Adrian Magee (12 starts), sophomore guard Ed Ingraham (2 starts), senior guard Damien Lewis (12 starts), and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (12 starts).

The JMA is literally the biggest award in college football, weighing in at 800 pounds and standing nearly seven feet tall and six feet wide.  Per the release, the trophy “will be displayed on the LSU campus until the conclusion of the 2020 college football season.”

Previous winners of the award, named in honor of the legendary line coach Joe Moore of Notre Dame and Pitt, are Oklahoma (2018), Notre Dame (2017), Iowa (2016) and Alabama (2015).

Report suggests Utah DC Morgan Scalley’s new contract firms up his selection as potential head coach-in-waiting

By Bryan FischerDec 19, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
When Utah gave defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley a new contract in early December, the move was thought to be the result of his name being connected to several high profile openings like at Texas and even a few Group of Five head coaching gigs. There was also plenty of speculation in Salt Lake City and beyond that the deal doubled as a wink and a nod that the former Utes safety would one day take over for Kyle Whittingham at his alma mater.

Well, there might be a little more to that latter point and not just in a subtle way either.

Per a report from KSL out of the Beehive State, Scalley “may have received some type of assurance of being promoted (to head coach) upon Whittingham’s retirement” from AD Mark Harlan when negotiating his new deal to stay put as defensive coordinator. The website even asked directly if that were the case and predictably got rebuffed with a middling answer that neither confirmed nor denied anything.

“Not going to discuss that,” Scalley told KSL about any potential head coach-in-waiting setup.

Scalley became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 2016 and has long been viewed as one of the top assistants out West. His name was connected to openings like UNLV and Colorado State this offseason but it wasn’t too surprising to ultimately see him stay put at his longtime home with a raise and more guaranteed years.

“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Whittingham said in a statement at the time. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”

It remains to be seen when Whittingham decides to spend more time on the ski slopes than the practice fields but he did just turn 60 during the 2019 season and certainly would seem comfortable turning the reigns over to somebody who he coached as a player and groomed as a successor on his own staff. Nobody knows exactly what kind of timeline the school or the head coach are on but there’s been enough hints in recent weeks to suggest that both might have a plan in mind for the somewhat near future and that Scalley is heavily involved with it.

Apple reportedly interested in Pac-12 sports rights

By Bryan FischerDec 19, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
#Pac12AfterDark may be coming directly to an iPhone near you in the not too distant future.

In a report that is bound to have a significant impact on the entire sports media landscape, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has held preliminary talks with the Pac-12 to potentially bring things like the conference’s football games onto the company’s recently launched streaming service:

More recently, Mr. Cue met with Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott about the conference’s effort to sell an equity stake in its media rights package, valued at up to $5 billion, that includes the Pac-12 Networks and all marquee football, basketball and live sports programming that is fully available in 2024, according to people familiar with the discussions. The conference includes the University of Southern California, Oregon University and Stanford University.

Mr. Cue has questioned the value of a deal with the Pac-12 because it would only give Apple rights to some games, people familiar with his thinking said. He also recognized that if Apple ever secured rights to all of the conference’s best programming, it would need to show some of those games on traditional, broadcast TV to satisfy fans.

It’s not known how far along the talks were (or are) but the Pac-12 has been focused for much of the past 18 months on trying to find a strategic and equity partner in both their conference and its media assets. A company like Apple would certainly qualify for both as it has both the cash on hand and the need to both program a new internet streaming service, Apple+, and get people to pay for it.

Linking up with Apple in even a limited capacity would be a coup for both the conference and its embattled commissioner either way. Unlike their Power Five peers that have limited packages of media rights coming to the market in the early 2020’s, the Pac-12 will see it’s entire sports portfolio from football to water polo come up for grabs at the same time. Scott has often refrained that this is a very unique situation and will help the conference catch up quickly to leagues like the Big Ten and SEC, which generate millions more in TV rights now and into the future.

Who knows if the two Silicon Valley entities ever wind up in business together but the simple fact that a powerful company like Apple is showing at least a little interest in something like Pac-12 football is the best news the conference of champions has had in several years.

ESPN offering 10 different ways to watch this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals

By Bryan FischerDec 19, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
The self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Leader’ in sports is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to broadcasting two of the biggest college football games of the season. In an announcement made on Thursday ahead of bowl season kicking off, ESPN confirmed plans for yet another “MegaCast” for the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl games that double as the College Football Playoff Semifinal games on December 28.

In addition to the standard game broadcast on the main ESPN channel, there will be at least nine other ways for fans to watch No. 1 LSU take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Atlanta or see No. 2 Ohio State take on reigning national champion Clemson in Glendale, Arizona. This includes a split-screen broadcast on ESPN2 and a Film Room setup on ESPNU that sadly does not have any coaches involved like in past years. A Skycam view (ESPNews) and a stats-centric “DataCenter” presentation (GoalLine) will also be in the mix on linear television and join radio broadcasts over the TV copy (SEC Network/ACC Network/ESPN app) as well. Also available online is an option to watch the All-22 view of both games.

On the main telecast, ESPN has assigned their top crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi to the Fiesta Bowl, while Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge handle the Peach Bowl. As you can expect, there will be hours upon hours of pregame and postgame coverage as well.

No matter how you wind up watching though, the most important thing to keep in mind might be that the Peach Bowl between the Tigers and Sooners starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 while the Fiesta Bowl is set to kickoff around 8 p.m. ET between the Buckeyes and the other set of Tigers. How you choose to take in the action is up to you but there should be no shortage of options to keep one entertained beyond the action on the field.

Jim Delany still not thrilled with College Football Playoff Selection Committee, believes SEC/ACC snub would spur immediate expansion

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 19, 2019, 1:42 PM EST
Jim Delany’s involvement in college football is coming to a close but the outgoing Big Ten commissioner still has a little bit more to say on the subject.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Delany noted how painful it has been for his league to be left out of the College Football Playoff and that immediate expansion to six or eight teams could be on the horizon “immediately” if two of his Power Five peers were ever left out out the postseason tournament for the national title.

“The thing that would probably trip it is if the committee left out a champion from the ACC or SEC,” Delany said. “That would be an immediate catapult forward, as it was when Auburn (in 2004) was left out.”

While the undefeated Tigers getting snubbed to play for the BCS National Championship that season in favor of USC and Oklahoma no doubt changed the thinking about a playoff for many in the South, it probably wasn’t the final push to the current setup that the 2012 BCS title game was when Alabama beat LSU in a regular season rematch. Still, his larger point about either of those two leagues getting left out prompting expansion is likely spot on (with plenty of additional support from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

Delany wasn’t just focused on playoff size in the interview either. He also brought up a point he has harped on for a few years now — namely, that the Selection Committee isn’t truly following the protocols that he and his fellow commissioners established when the system was put into place several years ago.

“Somebody like an Iowa or a Kentucky or any other program that is a developmental program, taking players from three stars to compete with teams with five stars, if you used the eye test in that area, they would never be considered to be better,” Delany remarked. “We thought it would be résumé-based, ties would go to conference champions, and strength of schedule. In that area, it doesn’t reflect what I thought would occur, but it is occurring.

It’s worth noting that if anybody could really do something about the issue, Delany is one of 11 people who could move to make changes. Either he doesn’t have the votes to do so or is simply leaving that task to his successor, Kevin Warren.

Either way, Delany is not one to slip away quietly into the night before his tenure concludes with the Rose Bowl on January 1st.