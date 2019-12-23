Report: Charlie Weis, Jr., to be South Florida offensive coordinator

Charlie Weis, Jr., will be the new offensive coordinator at South Florida, according to a report Monday from FAU Owl Access. Weis will join his former colleague Glenn Spencer, who ran FAU’s defense in 2019 and has already been hired to do the same at USF in 2020. The site adds that Weis could be announced as soon as today.

Weis and new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott have never worked together previously. Scott has been at Clemson since 2008, and Weis has not worked at Clemson since joining the profession in 2011.

The two, though, share an obvious connection in that coaching is a family business. Jeff Scott is the son of former South Carolina head coach Brad Scott, while Charlie Weis, Jr., is obviously, the son of Charlie Weis, Sr. The younger Weis has spent the past two seasons in his first major job, working as the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under another famous coaching son in Lane Kiffin, son of Monte.

Weis inherited an FAU offense that ranked among the top 10 nationally in scoring offense, total offense and rushing en route to an 11-3 season and the school’s first Conference USA championship, and the Owls immediately plummeted to the 40s in scoring upon Weis’s hiring — though they did remain in the top 15 in yards and rushing — on their way to a 5-7 mark in 2018.

In 2019, Florida Atlantic finished 63rd in rushing, 47th in passing efficiency, 57th in yards per play but tied for 16th in scoring while going 10-3 and again winning the Conference USA title.

That success won Kiffin the Ole Miss job, but he hired UCF’s Jeff Lebby to be his offensive coordinator in Oxford.

Prior to FAU, Weis spent the 2017 season as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons. He was an analyst at Alabama in 2015-16, and spent 2011-14 on his father’s staffs at Florida and Kansas.