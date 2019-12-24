San Diego State losing three-year starting center to the draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The middle — and heart — of the San Diego State offensive line has taken a rather sizable hit.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Keith Ismael confirmed that he will be foregoing his remaining season of eligibility. “After significant thought, consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” the center wrote. “Playing at the professional level has been my dream since childhood. With me completing my degree this semester, I believe now is the time to pursue that dream.”

Added Ismael, “Coming to San Diego State has been the best decision of my life.”

Ismael’s announcement came two days after San Diego State thumped Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

Thank you San Diego State University!

2 Chronicles 15:7 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mrp0yDy0T8 — Keith Ismael ™ 🇦🇸 (@_ki6x) December 23, 2019

A two-star 2016 signee, Ismael took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three seasons, Ismael started 38 of the 39 games in which he played. The only game he missed was due to a concussion last November.

Of his 38 starts, 27 came at center. He also started 10 games at right guard and one at left guard.

The last three seasons, Ismael has earned All-Mountain West Conference honors. He was a second-team performer in 2017 before being named first-team each of the past two seasons.