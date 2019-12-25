Boise State losing Ezra Cleveland early to NFL draft

The loss for Boise State of Ezra Cleveland will result in a gain for an NFL team. At least, said team hopes it will.
Speaking to the Idaho Statesman‘s Ron Counts, Cleveland confirmed Tuesday that he will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior left tackle had one season of eligibility he could have used.
The official decision came a couple of days after Boise’s loss to Washington and former head coach Chris Petersen in the Las Vegas Bowl.
“I felt like throughout the season, we were getting progressively better as an offense,” the lineman told the Statesman. “I was having a good season and this was the right thing to do.”
Cleveland started 40 of the Broncos’ 41 games the past three seasons. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference as a redshirt freshman in 2017. The past two seasons, the 6-6, 310-pound lineman earned first-team All-MWC honors.
The early loss of Cleveland might not, though, be the only one felt by the Broncos. Curtis Weaver, a first-team Walter Camp All-American, has yet to announce his decision. It’s widely expected the defensive lineman will leave early, although nothing is official on that front.
This season, Weaver has totaled 18½ tackles for loss and 13½ sacks.
These types of videos always touch at the heartstrings, but for Notre Dame to do the scholarship thing Christmas morning? Priceless.
Notre Dame is in the midst of preparing for its Camping World Bowl matchup with Iowa State Saturday. Said prep rests for nothing, even the holidays, as the Fighting Irish were back at it on the practice field Christmas morning.
In addition to the football prep, however, the program got into the spirit of the season, replete with Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to those in attendance. The two most special gifts, though, were saved for last as a pair of walk-ons, Mick Assaf and Colin Grunhard, were given just about the best present a college football player in their position can receive — a scholarship.
That.
Is.
Awesome!
Well done, Coach Brian Kelly and the entire Irish program. That was special.
When it comes to who Miami will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes’ bowl game, everyone is in wait-and-see mode.
Last week, an eyebrow was raised when Miami acknowledged its quarterback competition remains open. The other eyebrow was raised when it was confirmed that Tate Martell remains in the mix.
Thursday, Miami will take the field for its Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech. Two days ahead of that postseason game, Manny Diaz isn’t saying if it’ll be Martell that gets the start. Or Jarren Williams. Or N’Kosi Perry.
“We’re still going to look at one more practice,’’ the head coach said when asked about a starter under center for the bowl game. “You know, we’ve got one more day here to get on the grass and see who gives us the best chance to win.”
Whether Diaz names a starter Christmas Day or waits until just before kickoff remains to be seen.
Williams has started nine games this season, the first five and the last four. Perry started the three in between. Those two have directed an offense that is 42nd in pass yards (257.2 ypg) and 73rd in scoring (27.8 ppg). Thoe numbers are sixth and 10th, respectively, in the ACC.
Martell has yet to attempt a pass at The U since transferring in from Ohio State this offseason.
There’s been a development in a tragic situation connected to former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Two individuals, Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”
Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.
Early Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police after being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide. In placing him on the state’s Most-Wanted list, law enforcement officials labeled him as a “danger to Middle Tennesse” and have urged the suspect to turn himself in peacefully.
The Tennessean writes that, “[a]t the time of the homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond while facing a felony assault charge for punching and kicking a 37-year-old woman at a West Nashville Walmart in December 2018.” Mosley has a criminal history dating back to 2014 that “includes aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and drug-related arrests and convictions on multiple occasions.”
Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season. He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.
Funeral services for Beathard are set for Saturday afternoon, for Trapeni the same day.
LSU can thank Dee Anderson for a bit of holiday personnel news as they prep for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Prior to the start of summer camp, Anderson was indefinitely suspended because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.
Three months later, it’s now being reported that Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior graduated from the university last week.
If he moves on, he would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020. That would serve as his last season of eligibility.
Anderson could also forego that remaining eligibility altogether and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Anderson was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this season.
No. 1 LSU is getting set to play No. 4 Oklahoma in one of the CFP semifinals Saturday. The Tigers are currently listed as a 13½-point favorite over the Sooners.
The winner of that semifinal will face the winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson. Those two winners will square off in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship.