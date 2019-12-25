There’s been a development in a tragic situation connected to former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Two individuals, Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”

Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police after being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide. In placing him on the state’s Most-Wanted list, law enforcement officials labeled him as a “danger to Middle Tennesse” and have urged the suspect to turn himself in peacefully.

🚨MOST WANTED ALERT!🚨 Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police for two counts of Criminal Homicide and one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6LEmHnqrnB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019

The Tennessean writes that, “[a]t the time of the homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond while facing a felony assault charge for punching and kicking a 37-year-old woman at a West Nashville Walmart in December 2018.” Mosley has a criminal history dating back to 2014 that “includes aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and drug-related arrests and convictions on multiple occasions.”

Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season. He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.

Funeral services for Beathard are set for Saturday afternoon, for Trapeni the same day.